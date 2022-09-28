Licensing Comm. Approves New Diner on the Parkway

In addition to the two controversial matters taken up by the Licensing Commission at its meeting last Friday morning (see adjacent story), commissioners Robert Selevitch, Daniel Occena, and Linda Guinasso addressed a host of other license applications that came before them.

Of particular interest to local residents was the granting of a license for a new diner-style establishment to Revere Dandee, LLC, d/b/a Dandee Donuts, at 1141 Revere Beach Parkway, with requested hours of operation on Sunday–Saturday from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m., with requested seating of 50.

The commission heard from a vice-president of the company, who presented the application to the commission. He explained that the restaurant will be a full-service diner with a drive-thru featuring freshly-made donuts. The company presently has three locations in Florida and recently closed its restaurant in Marblehead in order to open in Revere.

“It looks like a great spot and I look forward to having another breakfast place in the city,” said Guinasso, with Occena noting, “This will be a great location for this type of business.”

Long-time residents will recall that this was the location of the old Chateau de Ville near the interchange of Route 1.

There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the application.

The commission approved an application for expanded hours for Suffolk Diner, LLC, d/b/a Airport Diner at Suffolk Downs, 10 Furlong Drive, Gustavo A. Gomez, the owner and licensed manager of the diner, told the commission that the diner is open presently from 5 a.m.-11-p.m. on weekdays, though it is open until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. He said he wishes to be open 24 hours throughout the week.

He said that he has been approached about sponsoring events (in another location) on weeknights in the city and wants to be able to offer food to patrons of these events at his diner afterwards.

Guinasso noted that the diner does not abut a residential neighborhood and Mr. Gomez said that he is located in a heavily-commercial area that contains businesses that are not open at night.

“This is perfect for a 24-hour food establishment,” said Selevitch. Revere Police Lieut. Sean Randall, who was on hand for the meeting, added that there have been no calls or complaints about the business.

There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the application.

The commission approved the application of Pramukh Raj Gas Station, Inc. d/b/a Joe’s Market, 338 Squire Road, for the Transfer of an All Alcohol Package Store License and Pledge of License and Inventory.

Attorney Tom Truax of Salem, along with Mr. Dhru Patel, the proposed manager and a co-owner of the business, and Mr. Jagdish Patel, the other co-owner, presented the application to the commission.

Atty. Truax told the commission that this represents a substantial financial investment by his clients and that Mr. Jagdish Patel has 22 years of experience managing a package store. He also noted that Mr. Dhru Patel has five years of experience in the business and is TIPS-certtifed.

“We’ll be maintaining the continuity of the present business with the current employees,” said Truax, who also noted that there will be a scanner to ensure that alcohol-purchasing customers are of legal age.

Guinasso asked about whether the current staff, who are Revere residents and long-time employees, will be retained. Truax assured her that those employees will be kept on.

There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the application.

The commission approved five one-time licenses for various events that will be held in the city throughout the fall. Those applications were as follows:

An application from the Rosetti-Cowan Adult Center, 25 Winthrop Ave., for two 1-day Malt/Wine Licenses for two separate events.

The first will be held on Sunday, October 16, from 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. and will be a Patriot’s Game Viewing party. The second event will be held on Friday, Nov. 18, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., and will be a karaoke party. Expected attendance at both events is 80.

Deb Peczka DiGiulio, who is the Executive Director of the Senior Center, explained that the events have been planned by the senior citizens themselves with the intent of making the senior center more welcoming to older adults in the city.

“I think this is a wonderful idea,” said Guinasso. “Deb, you’re doing a wonderful job.”

There were no opponents to the licenses and the commissioners gave their unanimous approval.

The Blessed Mother of the Morning Star Parish at St. Mary’s Church, 670 Washington Ave., sought a 1-day Malt/Wine, Common Victualler, and Entertainment Licenses to be exercised on Saturday, October 15, from 5 p.m.–10:30 p.m. The event is a Spaghetti Supper hosted by the Holy Name Society with an expected attendance of 80 persons.

Ralph DeCicco, the vice president of the Holy Name Society, presented the application to the commission. He explained that his group is starting to bring back many of the events that had been put on hold in the past two years because of the pandemic. This particular event will be a spaghetti dinner with a DJ.

“I’ve been there in the past for these suppers and they are great time,” said Guinasso.

There were no opponents to the application and the commission unanimously approved it.

The Impact-U Foundation, Inc., Esteban Higuita Perez, Event Manager, brought an Application for 1-day Malt/Wine, Common Victualler, and Entertainment Licenses to be exercised at Harry Della Russo (HDR) Stadium this past Sunday, September 25, from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. The event was a Colombian soccer party fundraiser with an expected attendance of 500.

Mr. Perez presented the application to the commission. He explained that the event will be a soccer match with some well-known soccer players taking part to support their cause.

In response to a question from Occena, Mr. Perez said that six police officers, an ambulance, and 50 volunteers will be on hand to manage the crowd.

Revere Police Lieut. Randall also attended the hearing. Randall queried Mr. Perez about the number of attendees, given that the capacity of HDR is 2000 persons, but Mr. Perez said that the expected attendance will be far less. He also noted that Mayor Brian Arrigo is donating the funds for the costs of the police details.

In response to a question from Guinasso, Randall said the police department is satisfied with the security plan that is in place.

There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the application.

The Revere Parks & Recreation Department presented applications for two separate events.

The first was an application for 1-day Malt/Wine, Food Trucks, and Entertainment Licenses to be exercised on Broadway between Pleasant and Cheever Sts. for the annual Fall Festival that was held this past Saturday, Sept. 24, from 12 p.m.-6 p.m. with an expected attendance of more than 500 persons.

Michael Hinojosa, the Director of the Parks and Rec. Dept., presented the application and noted that this is the commission’s annual Fall Festival.

“This is another great time for the city of Revere,” said Guinasso. “It gives people an opportunity to visit our shops on Broadway.”

Occena also noted that he has “heard great things:” about the event in the past and is looking forward to it.

In response to a question from Selevitch, Hinojosa noted that the beer garden will be fenced off and only those over 21 will receive a bracelet to be admitted to the beer garden area.

There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the application.

The second application by Parks & Rec. was for 1-day Malt/Wine, Food Trucks, and Entertainment Licenses to be exercised around City Hall & Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 3:30 p.m.–8 p.m. for a Spooky Stroll event, with a rain date of October 30. The expected attendance is over 500.

Haley Hanton, the program director for the Parks and Rec. Commission, presented the application. She told the commission that the set-up will be similar to the Fall Festival, but also will include a history tour of the local cemetery.

“This is a great thing for the kids and it’s safe,” said Guinasso. “I would like to encourage the parents and children of Revere to attend to enjoy a safe event.”

The commission had no questions and unanimously approved the application.

The commission received one communication in the past month, which was as follows:

Notification from the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) of a Return No Action for an application for a change of officers/directors and transfer of stock for Revere Restaurant Group, Inc. d/b/a Tio Juan’s Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant.

The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for October 19.