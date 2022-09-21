Northeast Metro Tech Welcomes Comfort Dog

Special to the Journal

Superintendent David DiBarri is pleased to share that Northeast Metro Tech has welcomed a comfort dog to its campus.

Nor’E is an eight-week-old English black lab who arrived on campus at the beginning of the school year, and is spending most of her time in the school’s guidance office with school counselor Jamie Toomey, whom she lives with outside of school.

Nor’E is just beginning her yearlong comfort dog training, but has already made an impact on regular tours around the building and in visits from students and staff. She’s tasked with comforting students who may be coping with anxiety — by walking with them to class — or helping students experiencing trauma.

“She really is a ray of sunshine and the students and staff alike have been accepting and excited about her, and she’s really elevated moods throughout the building,” Superintendent DiBarri said. “After the impact the pandemic has had on students, the need for extra social-emotional support is clear and Nor’E is a big part of our effort to meet those needs.”

Northeast utilized Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) COVID relief funding from the federal government to obtain and care for Nor’E. She came to Northeast from Cross Lots Labs in Weare, New Hampshire, which is the same breeder as the Wakefield Police Department’s support dog.