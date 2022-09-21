Councillor Keefe Requests Update on Police Staffing Levels, Officer Recruitment Numbers

Ward 4 City Councillor Patrick Keefe has requested that Revere Chief of Police David Callahan provide the Council with a breakdown of police staffing levels, an update on new officer recruitment, and upcoming academy training schedules.

Keefe said his motion, which received unanimous support, seeks information about staffing levels and future appointments to the Police Department.

“I’m looking at the next year out, where there are probably going to be people potentially retiring,” said Keefe. “I just want to make sure that we’re getting ahead of it, so when we are looking for responses to things like traffic control and speeding, we are being greeted with the appropriate staffing level.”