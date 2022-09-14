Robin’s Nest Wins Top Honors As Northshore Magazine’s Best Gift Shop

Robin’s Nest in Winthrop was recently chosen by the Editors at ‘Northshore Magazine’ as the BONS 2022 Winner for Best Gift Shop on the Northshore!

The Editor’s shared this about Robin’s Nest: “A perennial BONS winner, Robin’s Nest consistently delivers fresh and fun gift ideas. The inventory is constantly being updated and refreshed, so there’s always something new to find. A Mariposa frame for the newlyweds? Plush toys for your new baby niece? Playful beach totes for your bestie? They’ve got you covered. And it’s all backed by impeccable customer service.”

“The BONS Awards celebrate the magazine’s editors’ and readers’ picks for the North Shore’s best burger, pizza, steak, cocktails, brewery, alfresco dining, massage, boot camp, tourist attraction, beaches, and so much more. Each year, local businesses are nominated and voted on by the BONS committee, editors, and readers of Northshore.” as told by Northshore Magazine.

Robin’s Nest was voted as the Reader’s Choice for Best Gift Shop in 2020 and has received multiple BONS Awards in the magazine’s Bridal and Home editions.

Robin’s Nest celebrated their big win with a weekend Celebration Sale coupled with Tax Free weekend. Customers enjoyed a special sale, raffles, giveaways, and more.

This year Robin’s Nest was also a top three finalist countrywide for a National REA Award (Retailers Excellence Award) by ‘Gifts & Decorative Accessories’ Magazine for their efforts with Social Media.

You can find Robin’s Nest at 79 Jefferson Street in Winthrop Center, 617-207-3505, or online at vwww.robinsnestwinthrop.com.