Revere High School Football Team Loses to Peabody in Opener

The Revere High School football team played a powerful Peabody squad in the season opener, losing 40-0, last Friday night on the Tanners’ home field.

Peabody, led by senior quarterback Shea Lynch, scored on its first three possessions, and led 24-0 at the half.

“I give credit to them – they’re one of the best Peabody teams I’ve seen in a long time,” said Revere High head coach Lou Cicatelli. “Lynch was spectacular. But I will say that we didn’t play very well on both sides of the football. We have to do a better job on defense, purely tackling. We had guys in place, ready to make plays, but we just didn’t finish it. And offensively, the offensive line just didn’t show up. We just had a tough night.”

Revere (0-1) will host Plymouth South (1-0) Friday at Della Russo Stadium. Plymouth South defeated Silver Lake Regional, 33-0, in its opener.