Letters to the Editor

Labels as Weapons

Dear Editor,

Marxism is known for a tactic that shames and ridicules opponents, often using disparaging labels. This tactic is common among Progressive Radical Democrats towards their opponents. Barack Obama called his opposition “bitter bigots and racists.” Hillary Clinton called those who supported Donald Trump “deplorables.” President Biden has recently labeled half the nation as “fascists and terrorists” simply because they disagree with his policies and instead support the Consitution, Freedom and Limited Government.

“Make America Great” is hated by Progressive Democrats because they hate America. Consider what they did in less than two years: 1) Made America look weak globally. 2) Incentivized immoral cartel criminals who smuggle drugs and victimize illegal immigrants especially children and women by the open border policy. 3) Irrationally supported the killing of unborn babies and perverse gender ideologies that go against traditional family values and human decency. 4) Funded research that produce lethal viruses not found in nature and financed the use of baby organs and tissues for horrible experimentations. 5) Defunded Police so crime skyrocketed and Police became targets of violence. 6) Fueled higher prices and global unrest by killing energy jobs, exaggerating climate change, pushing the green new deal and making America energy dependent. I could go on. Think about the damage done by their policies!

Republican Leaders do not engage in disparaging labels the way Progressive Radical Democrats do. If Republicans did, “Demonic Democrates” would be fitting in this spiritual battle!

Lucia Hunter

On Biolabs in the City

Dear Editor,

I’m writing about the development of the many bio labs – animal testing sites planned for Revere and surrounding cities.

These high risk labs are being built outside of Boston in residential areas and most people are not aware. Dangerous pathogens and chemicals are handled in these types of laboratories. They also conduct cruel and inhumane animal testing that can include cats and dogs. Massachusetts has conducted research on and killed 9000 beagles.

There was a level 3 bio lab animal testing site planned for Suffolk Downs, Revere. It could have included research on cats, dogs, rabbits and primates. Due to opposition from residents, the city agreed to reduce it (for now) to a level 2 bio lab with restrictions on animal testing to rodents (guinea pigs, ferrets, mice and rats) which is no less cruel and inhumane. There are alternative and more effective methods of conducting research that do not involve animals.

Boston University just became a level 4 bio lab. They will be handling the most dangerous pathogens in the world. (Wuhan is level 4)

Bio labs are also planned for Natick, Chelsea, Everett and Lynn as well as other cities in MA. They go under the pretty title “life science buildings” in order to not be transparent.

You may have heard the story of the 4000 beagles that recently got rescued from a facility that sells to research labs. ( 100 of them ended up in the shelter in Salem)

100 million animals are tortured and killed in research labs every year in the U.S.. Massachusetts is a big offender.

Let’s keep in mind, Covid-19 was originally made dangerous in a level 3 bio lab at the University of North Carolina by Ralph Baric. Obama placed a moratorium on the gain-of-function research because it was dangerous. Instead of stopping, they offshored it to Wuhan through Peter Daszak (Eco Health Alliance), funded by NIH with tax payer dollars.

We need to put an end to barbaric animal testing in Massachusetts and restrict bio labs to a level 1 or 2 in nonresidential areas.

Kathy Belleau