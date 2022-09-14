Long-time Revere residents were both stunned and saddened to hear the news this week that long-time City Councillor-at-Large George Rotondo had passed away suddenly over the weekend.

Mr. Rotondo first served the residents of Ward 4 as their ward councillor from 2004-2010. He was elected to a councillor-at-large post in 2010 and was elected to four more terms, interrupted by an unsuccessful run for mayor in 2011.

Mr. Rotondo often was an outspoken figure, but he always had the best interests of the city and its residents at heart.

We know we join with all of our fellow residents in offering our condolences to his family upon their sudden loss.

May he rest in peace.