One Era Ends, Another Begins at Winthrop School of Performing Arts

As The Winthrop School of Performing arts begins its 37th season teaching children the art of dance, acting, voice and instruments, there will be a new director at its head.

Trudy Macero, founder of and director of WSPA, has decided to join her husband John Macero, former Superintendent of Winthrop Public Schools and Stoneham Public Schools, in his recent retirement.

Ms. Macero founded WSPA 36 years ago when she took over the Tassinari and Tirrell studio at the Wadsworth building on Winthrop St. Since then the school has become a staple in the community for those children interested in Performing.

Trudy and her husband John spent many years on the stage themselves at the Winthrop Playmakers. When not performing, John often directed and Trudy choreographed shows for the Playmakers.

Trudy began her career as a professional singer in the Boston area and was picked up and signed by the William Morris agency in NY where she began touring the country with her own show band. She studied dance throughout her childhood and so it was a dream to start her own school in which she could offer a full program for the performing arts for kids.

“This was not an easy decision as I love what I do, and I love being around the kids and watching them progress through the years” Macero said regarding her retirement. Macero stated,

“It has been an honor and a privilege these past 36 years to serve the families and children of this community. I can’t tell you how much joy it has personally given me. I look forward to sitting in the audience next year and just enjoying the beautiful faces of these children and watching them develop, and I am thrilled to have one of my very own, long time, teachers taking over the reins”.

Alicia Colangelo (Januario) will be the new head of WSPA

Alicia has been involved in the local dance community most of her life. Growing up in Revere, she discovered her passion for dance as a student at The Agnes Strecker Dance Studio throughout her adolescent and young adult life. Teaching children of all ages at numerous local dance studios and the “For Kids Only” afterschool program for Revere and Everett school systems in previous years. Studios include Agnes Strecker Dance Studio, Rachel Ferrante’s Academy of Performing Arts, Beat Connections in Saugus, and currently the Winthrop School of Performing Arts in Winthrop (WSPA). Alicia has been working with WSPA for over a decade and is honored to have the opportunity to carry on the legacy of founder Trudy Macero. Alicia states- “Dance is my passion and I am happiest when I am teaching.” I believe teaching dance is about more than the techniques you execute on the dance floor—it’s about encouraging creativity, teamwork, collaboration, self- expression, discipline, relationships and more importantly, building self- confidence. This is truly a dream come true and I can’t wait for the dance season to start!”

You can contact Winthrop School of Performing Arts at 617-846-5299 or by email [email protected] Or at stageperformers.com.