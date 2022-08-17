A Happy Homecoming: Decades of Rock Is King of the Stage at Revere’s Summer Concert Series

Who better to wrap up another successful Revere Summer Concert Series than a classic rock band from the city who seemed to enjoy performing as much as their many fans did listening to them on a beautiful summer night?

Decades of Rock brought their best to the American Legion Lawn Sunday night and the crowd responded enthusiastically, with many dancing to the band and lead vocalist Gardner Trask’s stylish renditions of rock’s biggest hits.

Bass guitarist Al Terminiello Jr., known far and wide for his professional photography, said the group was happy to back in Revere after the two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were looking forward to this concert all season,” said Terminiello, a 68-year-old lifelong musician, speaking on behalf of his bandmates.

“We love playing in Revere and for this crowd. It’s like playing Fenway Park when you’re the Red Sox. You like playing on your homefield. Revere is our hometown, and that’s what we like.”

In addition to Terminiello, four other musicians, drummer Tony Aloisi, lead guitarist Bobby Capoccia, lead guitarist Chaz Mackin, and keyboardist Kerry Leppo grew up in Revere. Terminiello, Aloisi, and Capoccia played together in the classic rock band, Crystal Meth, for two years in high school.

Trask, the band’s spectacular lead vocalist and a Danvers selectman, joined the band eight years ago. Trask interacted wonderfully with the crowd and his bandmates during their two sets at the concert series that has been carried forth admirably by Mayor Brian Arrigo from previous administrations.

The group, which hit it out of the ballpark with Roy Orbison’s “Pretty Woman” and songs by the Beatles and the king of rock ‘n’ roll, Elvis Pressley, has been in high demand for performances. The band was booked solid for July and August, including a stretch of three shows in four days. On October 5, the group will make its annual appearance at the famous Topsfield Fair.

“We’ve been one of the opening acts for the big band night at five successive Topsfield Fairs,” said Terminiello pridefully. “We’ve opened for headliners Chubby Checker, Frankie Avalon, Hermit’s Hermits, and America.”

Terminiello said there is a mutual respect and camaraderie among the bandmates that is sincere and glistens on stage.

“I love these guys,” said Terminiello. “We’ve been friends forever. Bobby, Tony, and I were born a month apart. Our mothers were best friends, so we’ve been together our entire life. We met Gardner through an advertisement, and he auditioned, we took him in, and he’s been awesome. We all get along really well. We’re a very tight group.”

The talented sextet shows no signs of slowing down and in fact, will perform at an outdoor concert tonight in Saugus.

“There are a lot of great musicians and bands out there and some of these guys are fantastic,” said Terminiello. “But it takes a certain mixture of talent, personality, and availability. In our situation, it takes six people to agree on a performance date – sometimes several months in advance – and to honor a commitment to the venue and to the band. And that commitment earns a certain amount of respect amongst us all for each other. Without one, the band doesn’t work. It takes something special to be a band and last. You have to have a love of music and enjoy playing.”

And based on its enthusiastic reception from the Revere crowd Sunday night and area audiences, Decades of Rock is here to stay and can’t wait for its return gig in Revere next summer.