RPS Extended School Year Summer Program Incorporates Music Therapy

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Students in the Revere Public School Extended School Year Program (ESY) spent their summer school days enjoying a musical component. Each week, each class was treated to a 30 minute music therapy class provided by Roman Music Therapy, a contracted agency funded through Revere SEPAC.

The ESY program included 136 students ranging in age from 3 years to 22 years old and included 75 teachers, paraprofessionals, and therapists. Students enrolled in ESY have varying abilities and needs. ESY is not designed for specific disabilities, rather ESY provides services that are individualized to help each student maintain their skills and included in a student’s IEP, which is determined based on a team decision.

ESY students utilizing the guitar during music therapy class.

ESY differs from the traditional summer school hosted by students’ neighborhood schools. The ESY program focuses on individualized instruction and/or related services that are part of a student’s Individualized Education Plan (IEP). The services are intended to limit significant skill regression and provide for the carryover of skills, instruction, and routines.

Revere SEPAC (Special Education Parent Advisory Council). was able to fund music therapy services two days per week during the 22-day program. Revere SEPAC provides access to relevant resources, laws and regulations, and activities that impact special education in the City of Revere. Revere SEPAC has funded Roman Music Therapy in the past (during ESY, after-school enrichments, and other social gatherings) and hopes to do so in the future for students in Revere.

Jaqualine Singer, the ESY Coordinator and RPS SEPAC Liaison, had high praise for the addition to this year’s ESY program. “Classes completed by Roman Music Therapy are a wonderful enrichment opportunity provided by trained staff who support the needs of individuals with diverse needs. Revere SEPAC supports students receiving special education services and their families in the community. Revere SEPAC is always looking to partner with agencies to provide enrichment activities and opportunities for students and families in Revere. We encourage agencies to reach out to us if they have a service that would enhance the lives of our students and their families. If a parent or guardian would like to learn more about SEPAC, please email us at [email protected]”

One of the music therapists was Erik Hyland. Hyland is a graduate of Radford University in Virginia where he received a B.A. in Music with a Concentration in Music Therapy. In addition, he completed a 6 month internship at Music Worx in San Diego. Hyland said, “Music therapy is a great way to engage students and strays away from the normal schedule for both students and teachers. It is also a great way to work on social and communication skills in a therapeutic setting.”

In addition RMT uses a “human centered approach to music therapy that requires them to adapt to the dynamic needs of their clients including improving cognitive, social, physical, psychological and communication functioning. This can improve the quality of life for individuals who are well, and enhance the well-being of children and adults with disabilities and illnesses.”

According to their website, “Roman Music Therapy provides music therapy services in an attempt to help improve the skills of school aged children with a purpose of designing services to fit while providing enriching educational therapeutic services. Their mission relies on making an approach where music transforms lives, connects people, celebrates abilities and allows one to see beyond limitations. They also provided inclusive opportunities that allow people to be music makers to belong, to contribute, and to connect to others.”

To learn more about Roman Music Therapy you can visit their website at https://romanmusictherapy.com.