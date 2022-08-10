News

Beachmont Improvement Committee Home Pride Award

The Beachmont Improvement Committee was happy to present the August Home Pride Award to Jose Romero of 56 Crescent Avenue, Beachmont. Coming from El Salvador, Jose, his wife Yanira, daughter Nicole, and son Brian have been in Beachmont for sixteen years.

The house is beautifully maintained and the front flower bed displays a profusion of color during the growing season. Even with this severe heat wave, and drought, the garden is beautiful. We appreciate the pride and effort that Jose exhibits.

Congratulations to the Romero Family!

