News Briefs

Summer Festival on August 13

The City of Malden has announced the musical line up for the final Summer Festival on August 13. Taking place between 12-4PM in Malden Center, Pleasant and Exchange Streets transform into an open-air market that features artists and artisans, vintage clothing stores, a farmers market, and much more. The main stage located on the corner of Washington and Pleasant Streets — the line-up for August 13th features a musically diverse mix of bands.

• 12:00PM The Mark Cataldo Quartet

• 1:00PM Grupo Fantasia

• 2:00PM The Reminisants

• 3:00PM Borderline

In addition, August 13 will also be the date of the next Murder at the Malden Bank Pub Crawl. With three straight sell outs, this one-of-a-kind interactive game has proven to be a genuine crowd pleaser! Based upon the actual locations from the first bank robbery murder in the United States, the easy 17-minute walk takes you to multiple dining and drinking establishments connected to the murder of a member of the esteemed Converse family. At each location you will encounter interesting characters who will present you with challenges and puzzles to unlock the mystery behind the 1863 murder. Visit www.MaldenGamingDistrict.com for tickets and more information.

Located next to the Malden Center MBTA Orange Line station, the area is also home to Malden’s Gaming District. This is the place to go if you want to quest at Boda Borg, conduct a science experiment that is a lot like mini-golf, play and stock up on Magic cards, shoot some billiards, try a racing simulator or sing your heart out at Karaoke. Easily accessible by Orange Line, but free parking is available at both City garages at 170 Centre Street or 7 Jackson Street. These events are sponsored by the Office of Mayor Gary Christenson.

MBTA Orange Line Work To Be Rescheduled

The MBTA announced that a previously scheduled diversion on the Orange Line, which was set to begin last weekend, will be rescheduled.

Originally, Orange Line service was set to be diverted between Oak Grove and Wellington stations between July 29 and August 28 to complete track and signal work.

While the MBTA is pausing this work for now, the MBTA is exploring additional opportunities to accelerate work on the Orange Line, and will keep riders updated.

The MBTA continues to prioritize safety enhancements and address additional track work and maintenance associated with the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) directives. This includes projects that address track conditions in need of most repair and those that currently have substantial speed restrictions. For example, earlier this month, the MBTA’s Track Department installed approximately 500’ of rail on the southbound Orange Line tracks between Back Bay and Massachusetts Avenue stations that allowed the T to lift a speed restriction that was approximately 1500’ long from 10 mph to 25 mph, speeding up trips by about one minute. When all track work is completed in this area, the speed will be able to be increased to 40 mph.

Joe Kennedy III Endorses Ricardo Arroyo for Suffolk County DA

Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo today announced that his campaign for Suffolk County District Attorney has been endorsed by Former Congressman Joe Kennedy III. The endorsement adds to Arroyo’s growing momentum after his dominating performances in debates and forums in the last three weeks.

In a statement endorsing Councilor Arroyo, Former Congressman Kennedy said: “Deeply rooted in the community he serves, Ricardo Arroyo has steadfastly refused the false choice between public safety and equal justice, understanding that the law can – and must – be used to deliver both. From a public defender’s desk to the Boston City Council, Ricardo has proven he has the integrity, public safety experience and policy vision needed to build a criminal legal system that protects us all. I’m proud to enthusiastically endorse him for Suffolk County District Attorney.”

Kennedy’s support is Arroyo’s latest high-profile endorsement after previously earning the endorsements of Mayor Michelle Wu, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Ed Markey, the Boston Teachers Union, Unite Here Local 26, and Iron Workers Local 7.

“I am deeply honored to be endorsed by Congressman Joe Kennedy,” said Councilor Arroyo, who would be the first Latino District Attorney in Massachusetts. “Congressman Kennedy was a strong voice for us in Congress on immigrant and economic justice. As a former Assistant District Attorney, he understands that we can achieve long-lasting public safety by making sure people have housing, high-quality education, and jobs that pay living wages.” Since launching his campaign on February 8, Arroyo has earned endorsements from Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Senator Ed Markey, Former Boston Mayor Kim Janey, State Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz, State Senator Sal DiDomenico, State Senator Adam Gomez, State Representative Russell Holmes, State Representative Nika Elugardo, State Representative Jon Santiago, State Representative Andy Vargas, Boston City Council President Ed Flynn, Boston City Councilor Julia Mejia, Boston City Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune, Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson, Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara, Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta, Former Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson, Revere City Councilor Steve Morabito, Chelsea City Council President Roy Avellaneda, Chelsea City Councilor Enio Lopez, Chelsea City Councilor Giovanni Recupero, Chelsea City Councilor Damali Vidot, UNITE HERE Local 26, Boston Teachers Union, Iron Workers Local 7, United Auto Workers Region 9A, Run For Something, and Mijente.