Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Local Students Named to The Dean’s List at MCPHS University

MCPHS University is pleased to announce the students who have been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester:

* Bianca May is a native of Revere and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Premedical Health Studies (Physician Assistant Studies) degreeBianca will graduate from the Boston, Massachusetts campus in 2024.

* Adam Khanboubi is a native of Revere and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Premedical Health Studies degreeAdam will graduate from the Boston, Massachusetts campus in 2025.

* Elmire Hilaire is a native of Revere and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degreeElmire will graduate from the Boston, Massachusetts campus in 2023.

* Gianna Medrano is a native of Revere and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Medical and Molecular Biology degreeGianna will graduate from the Boston, Massachusetts campus in 2025.

* Jorge Da Silva is a native of Revere. and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Radiography degreeJorge will graduate from the Boston, Massachusetts campus in 2022.

* Michela Pronesti is a native of Revere and is pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy degreeMichela will graduate from the Boston, Massachusetts campus in 2023.

The Dean’s List recognizes those students with a full-time course load who have achieved outstanding scholarship with a 3.5 GPA or higher for the academic term.

Cassaro Graduates from Emerson

Emerson College, the nation’s premier institution for the arts, communication, and the liberal arts, awarded more than 1,000 undergraduate degrees during its 142nd Commencement at Agganis Arena in Boston.

Leandra Cassaro from Revere received a BFA in Creative Writing BFA.

During the ceremony, the College honored three award-winning artists, innovators, and Emersonians for their contributions and efforts to the arts, communication, and greater humanity.

“I admire your sense of community, of social justice, fairness, and your willingness to use your voice in the pursuit of those ideals,” said Interim President William Gilligan in the President’s Address at the ceremony. “The world needs you now to continue that with all the skills and knowledge you have acquired, the values you have developed and displayed, and that indomitable Emerson spirit that you have shown us often.”

Commencement speaker Adele Lim ‘96, said, “I am far from done, but what I hope for myself, for all of us, for all of you, is what all great stories have: a journey that is authentic and meaningful, and if we’re lucky, one that touches the lives of others.”

Carre Named to Dean’s List

Marly Carre of Revere has been named to a Champlain College Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester.

Students awarded honors based on their academic achievement. Carre is currently enrolled in the Software Development major.

The honors include:

• Dean’s List – for achieving a 3.5 grade point average during the spring semester

• President’s List – for achieveing a 4.0 grade point average during the spring semeter.

• Trustee’s List – for achieving a 4.0 grade point average for two consecutive semester.

Residents Excel at BC High

The following Revere students have been named to the Third Quarter Honor Roll at Boston College High School:

• Jason Bbosa, High Honors (Class of 2022)

• Sebastian Zapata-Ochoa, High Honors (Class of 2022)

• Bennett Olson, Honors (Class of 2022)

• Daniel Catano, Honors (Class of 2022)

• Jonathan Mejia, Honors (Class of 2024)

• Enrique Toranzo, Honors (Class of 2024)

For High Honors a Sophomore, Junior, and Senior must have at least a 3.80 quality point average and all grades “C+” or higher. Freshmen need a 3.6 quality point average and all grades “C+” or higher.

For Honors a Sophomore, Junior, and Senior must have at least a 3.20 quality point average and all grades “C-” or higher. Freshmen need a 3.165 quality point average and all grades “C-” or higher.

