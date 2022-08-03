Elouardi Named As 2022 Greater Boston Student Leader by BofA

Special to the Journal

Bank of America (BofA) announced five Boston-area high school students including Reem Elouardi, of Revere, who were selected as Student Leaders. Elouardi will be involved in an eight-week summer internship.

These students have started their paid internship experience of workforce skills, leadership, and civic engagement with local nonprofits. As part of the program, they will earn $17 per hour [NOTE: Pay is $17/hour or minimum wage whichever amount is higher] and receive a Chromebook. This year, students will have the option to voluntarily participate in in-person activities as part of the internship.

Without access to career skills-building opportunities like the Student Leaders program, many young people may be left behind from a fast-changing job market, leading to higher rates of youth unemployment.

“Bank of America is fortunate to have such an outstanding and diverse group of young adults taking part in our Student Leaders program. They have demonstrated exemplary leadership through their academic achievement and extracurricular activities,” said Miceal Chamberlain, President, Bank of America Massachusetts. “Programs like Student Leaders are one way we can provide paid opportunities for students so they can have a positive impact in the community now as they gain valuable skills for the future.”

The Class of 2022 Greater Boston Bank of America Student Leaders are:

Elouardi is a junior at Revere High School, who will be interning at La Colaborativa, a social service organization in Chelsea. Reem’s passion of working to bridge cultural gaps led to her selection by the U.S. Department of State to represent the United States in Germany for 10 months as a youth ambassador.

Started in 2004, the Student Leaders program recognizes 300 community-focused juniors and seniors from across the U.S. annually. The Student Leaders are participating in programming that includes a collaborative, mentor-focused project with a local nonprofit. Bank of America Student Leaders will also participate in a virtual Leadership Summit, delivered in partnership with the Close Up Foundation. The Summit will include opportunities to engage with congressional leaders, hear from leaders in civil and human rights and the Stanford University Young Democracy at Home program which encourages conversation about current issues facing young people today.