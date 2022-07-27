Revere Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Revere Girl’ Jersey a Popular Item

The Revere Chamber of Commerce debuted its ‘Revere Girl’ shirts at the International Sand Sculpting Festival at Revere Beach on Friday – and the items were very close to being sold out by Sunday.

Both Chamber of Commerce President Patrick Lospennato and Executive Director Amanda Schepici-Portillo reported brisk sales at the local business organization’s table located near the William Reinstein Bandstand throughout the weekend.

“We sold a lot of shirts, but the Revere Girl shirts were far and away the most popular,” said Schepici-Portillo. “We almost sold out. The shirts are white with a pretty, scripted black font.”

Schepici-Portillo said she designed the shirt herself through etching and wore it at the Chamber launch party last October. “I got a lot of compliments on it, and we decided to make it into our own.”

The price of the shirt varies between $20 and $25 and are available for purchase at the Chamber offices located on Broadway.

Next up for the Chamber of Commerce is a jobs fair on Monday, August 1 at 5:30 p.m. at the SpringHill Suites By Marriott on Ocean Avenue. Sixteen businesses will have information tables promoting job opportunities. The Chamber’s gala and awards ceremony is set for Nov. 5 at Casa Lucia