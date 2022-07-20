Union Building Trades Info Session at Suffolk Downs: Suffolk Downs Project To Create More Than 18,000 Union Construction Jobs

Special to the Journal

Area residents interested in learning about life-changing career opportunities in the union building trades are encouraged to attend a free union job information session being held Tuesday, July 26, at Suffolk Downs.

The Greater Boston Building Trades Unions, John Moriarty and Associates, The HYM Investment Group and the City of Revere will host their first construction industry-focused job information session to recruit and train the next generation of building trades workers. The event is free to all job-seekers and attendees will learn about the thousands of lucrative new construction jobs coming to the area throughout the 15 to 20 year build out of the Suffolk Downs. No prior construction experience is required to attend.

“The redevelopment of Suffolk Downs will employ thousands in the building trades with fair wages and the benefits they need to support their families,” said Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo. “I am proud that Revere is party to the largest Project Labor Agreement in state history, and look forward to working to promote union membership in our neighborhoods.”

“Suffolk Downs will only be successful if the people who build, live and work at Suffolk Downs and in the surrounding community are successful. We are thrilled that the redevelopment of Suffolk Downs will provide real economic opportunities and meaningful career opportunities to thousands of Revere and East Boston residents,” said HYM Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer Thomas N. O’Brien.

“We are grateful for our partnership with the Building Trades Union, HYM, and the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters to ensure that Suffolk Downs will be union-built and that an entire generation of workers in the area will experience family-sustaining career opportunities at a scale never seen before,” said John Moriarty of John Moriarty & Associates.

“The Project Labor Agreement (PLA) at Suffolk Downs will create family-sustaining careers for thousands of construction workers across every neighborhood of Boston and Revere for the next decade and beyond, illustrating the importance of shared economic prosperity through responsible development,” said Brian Doherty, General Agent and Secretary-Treasurer of the Greater Boston Building Trades Unions. “We’re excited to partner with The HYM Investment Group and John Moriarty & Associates to make advancements in equity and inclusion as we recruit and train the next generation of construction workers.”

The HYM Investment Group, Building Trades Union, John Moriarty & Associates, and North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters announced in January of 2020 the signing of an unprecedented Project Labor Agreement (PLA) for the construction of the Suffolk Downs Redevelopment. The agreement will ensure Suffolk Downs is union-built and creates 18,000 construction jobs, while designing and constructing more efficiently to allow housing to be built more affordably. As part of the agreement, HYM announced $2 million in investments that will go towards building an employment pipeline to quality, union jobs, and to prepare local residents to join the future workforce at Suffolk Downs. The PLA also creates a new cost structure and a model that sets forth several equity and inclusion provisions that will bring more workers into the trades. This innovative approach will further increase the number of women and people of color who benefit from the career opportunities generated by the project while lowering the overall cost of residential construction.

The Greater Boston Building Trades Unions represents 35,000 working families in the Metropolitan Boston region. The building trades unions advance social and economic justice by providing family-supporting wages, healthcare benefits, and dignified retirement benefits to workers and their families in the construction industry.

The Greater Boston Building Trades Unions, an umbrella group of 20 local construction unions, in partnership with more than 3,300 union contractors, provides the highest standards for workers in the construction industry. It is through collective bargaining and the Labor-Management partnership that workers achieve the highest levels of training, safety, and economic security throughout their careers. www.MetroBTC.org

The HYM Investment Group is a premier development company that is leading the development of more than 20 million square feet of real estate throughout Greater Boston. The company creates mixed-use communities that strive to push the needle on sustainability, creativity and technology for a more productive and resilient future.

The team has an unparalleled knowledge of the development process that allows the company to bring complex projects to market through community input and support. Through experience, relationship building, and transparency with all stakeholders, HYM is able to deliver projects on-time and on budget in order to bring a material return for its investors.

With a team made up of 50% women and 30% people of color, HYM is committed to building projects that prioritize inclusion and embrace Greater Boston’s rich diversity. From projects like Suffolk Downs to Bulfinch Crossing, the team is leading the industry on creating some of the most thriving neighborhoods in the region. www.hyminvestments.com