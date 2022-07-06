Reps. Giannino, Turco Pleased That Revere Beach Has Full Lifeguard Coverage for 2022 Season

With fewer applicants seeking lifeguard positions across the commonwealth, there had been concern that popular summertime destinations such as Revere Beach might not be fully staffed at times during the season.

But seven-days-a-week coverage by lifeguards started at Revere Beach June 18 and will continue through Sept. 5 for the 2022 season. Lifeguards will be on duty from approximately 10:15 a.m. to 5:45 p.m each day.

State Reps. Jessica Giannino and Jeff Turco had been vigorously monitoring the lifeguard coverage situation, checking in with DCR officials for regular updates. Both legislators were pleased that Revere Beach is being fully staffed with lifeguards for the season.

Giannino, who serves as a commissioner on the Metropolitan Beaches Commission, said, “Safety is a priority on our metropolitan beaches. It is so important that we have trained lifeguards ready to ensure that visitor residents enjoy the beach safely, and that the lifeguards are prepared to respond should an emergency arise.”

Turco also expressed his gratitude that lifeguards will be stationed at the beach through Sept. 5.

“I applaud the Baker-Polito Administration for this important life-saving program,” said Turco. “It is critical that the users of our public beaches be able to do so safely and so I am grateful that America’s first public beach in the nation is included in this program. It is regrettable that Winthrop beaches were not included in this important program. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the House to address a more equitable approach to these expanded services which includes Winthrop.”