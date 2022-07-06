Pressley Endorses Ricardo Arroyo for Suffolk County DA

Special to the Journal

Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo announced that his campaign for Suffolk County District Attorney has been endorsed by Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley.

In a statement endorsing Councilor Arroyo, Congresswoman Pressley said: “Our criminal legal system is broken, and our communities deserve and demand a leader in the District Attorney’s office focused on true justice. Ricardo Arroyo will be that leader. Throughout his career, as a public defender and a Boston City Councilor, he has litigated and legislated with an intentional focus on centering the humanity and dignity of everyone in Boston, and I know he’ll bring that same commitment to the DA’s office. I’m proud to endorse his campaign.”

Pressley’s endorsement is the latest in a series of high-profile endorsements from local leaders for Arroyo who has previously earned the endorsements of Mayor Michelle Wu, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Ed Markey, the Boston Teachers Union, Unite Here Local 26, and Iron Workers Local 7.

“I am deeply honored to be endorsed by Congresswoman Pressley,” said Councilor Arroyo, who would be the first Latino District Attorney in Massachusetts. “Congresswoman Pressley leads with honesty, courage, and urgency about the most pressing issues we face as a society. We share a vision for a justice system that reduces crime while addressing the injustice of racial and class disparities. As DA, I will continue partnering with her to create a justice system that centers healing, safety, and accountability for all communities.”

Since launching his campaign on February 8, Arroyo has earned endorsements from Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Senator Ed Markey, Former Boston Mayor Kim Janey, State Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz, State Senator Sal DiDomenico, State Senator Adam Gomez, State Representative Russell Holmes, State Representative Nika Elugardo, State Representative Jon Santiago, State Representative Andy Vargas, Boston City Council President Ed Flynn, Boston City Councilor Julia Mejia, Boston City Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune, Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson, Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara, Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta, Former Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson, Revere City Councilor Steve Morabito, Chelsea City Council President Roy Avellaneda, Chelsea City Councilor Enio Lopez, Chelsea City Councilor Giovanni Recupero, Chelsea City Councilor Damali Vidot, UNITE HERE Local 26, the Boston Teachers Union, Iron Workers Local 7, and Mijente.