Brito To Produce Documentary On The Undefeated RHS Football Team

Brandon Brito has his own place in Revere High School football history as a three-year starter, a captain, and recipient of two major team awards who later tried out for the Division 1 Boston College contingent.

But Brito, a 2020 graduate of BC with a degree in Film Studies, now has his sights on what many consider the greatest team in Revere High history: the 1964 Class B champion Patriots.

Brito has begun working on a documentary – titled “Undefeated” – that will chronicle the story of that unforgettable season led by legendary coach Silvio Cella and featuring the amazing Del Gaizo twin brothers, Jim and John, who went on to play for the Syracuse and Tampa college football teams, with Jim eventually playing for the Miami Dolphins during their historic 1972 season.

There’s a big catch to the story of the Revere High Patriots that Brito intends to explore in detail: the RHS team fielded an ineligible player during that season.

The Thanksgiving game between Revere and Winthrop packed 7,000 fans into the old Paul Revere Stadium two days after Thanksgiving as the original date was moved due to inclement weather.

“Both teams were undefeated, and they were playing for the Class B title,” related Brito. “But in the days leading up to the big game it was discovered that Revere’s star running back [Paul Nuell] had played an extra semester, and Revere had to forfeit all of its prior victories.”

The Thanksgiving game was a barnburner, with Revere winning 8-0 over Winthrop on a fourth-quarter touchdown and two-point conversion.

“The documentary will shed light on the ineligible player controversy and the undefeated season from the players’ perspective and how the roller-coast season has impacted their lives,” said Brito. “It’s an interesting story and I can’t wait to sit down and talk with the players and coaches from that season and put together the documentary.”

Brito has spoken with Jim Del Gaizo about the project, and the former All-Scholastic quarterback has agreed to appear in the film.

“I remember when I was playing football at Revere High and Jim Del Gaizo and Mickey Casoli would speak to the team at a pre-season practice,” said Brito, who has also produced an award-winning documentary on soccer in Cape Verde.