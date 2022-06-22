Petrilli Named No. 1 Mortgage Loan Originator in Winthrop

Al Petrilli, loan officer and branch manager of the Winthrop office of New Fed Mortgage, has placed No. 1 in the rankings for 2021, according to The Warren Group, a real estate and financial information company based in Massachusetts.

Petrilli closed just over $28.7 million in volume and that placed him at the very top of loan officers among his peers in the industry in Winthrop.

New Fed President and CEO Brian D’Amico commented, “We are very proud of the accomplishments that Al has achieved to be a top performer closing over $28 million in loans in 2021 just in Winthrop alone. He plays an integral part of NewFed management team as Branch Manager. His office in Winthrop has been a top performing branch for our organization since he opened it in 2018. Al is dedicated to his craft and complements the success of our mortgage origination efforts in Massachusetts.”

Petrilli, who works at the Winthrop office with his son, Al Petrilli Jr., a lineman on the 2006 Super Bowl champion WHS team, said he was honored and excited about the recognition.

“I was actually blown away when I heard the news that I was ranked No. 1,” humbly said Petrilli, who previously worked at MSA Mortgage in Wakefield and Winthrop.

Petrilli attributes his success in business to his work ethic, establishing a presence in the town, and becoming a community leader.

For example, in 2004 when the Winthrop School Committee decided to eliminate extracurricular activities, including sports, Petrilli joined the Winthrop Pride Foundation, an organization founded by Richard Fucillo. That organization helped fund Winthrop High School sports and remains an important contributor to high school athletics and extracurricular clubs to this day.

“I was on the original board and five years later I became chairperson of the organization,” said Petrilli, who served in that position for three-and-a-half years before Vinnie Crossman succeeded him.

Though he grew up in Revere and starred for the Revere High Patriots, residents in Winthrop have responded warmly to his philanthropic endeavors.

“I think my work in the town has laid the foundation for people having trust in me, and they have given me their trust by giving me their business,” said Petrilli. “I think basically, it’s just being a good guy and trying to help out my town wherever I can help out.”

Al credits his son, Al Jr., a graduate of Endicott College, for being instrumental in the success of the New Fed Mortgage office in Winthrop.

“Al is my assistant, but he himself is a licensed loan officer,” said Petrilli. “So once I structure the loan and submit the loan, Al becomes the key liaison between the underwriter and the borrower.”

Graduating from BU With a Degree in Education

Four years after arriving on campus as an All-Scholastic first baseman and an All-Star quarterback out of Revere High School, Al Petrilli graduated from Boston University in 1974. He received his degree in Education after being a two-sport Division 1 college athlete.

“Upon graduating, I coached football for three years at Revere High before I got a full-time teaching job in 1977,” recalled Petrilli. “I became a girls’ physical education teacher for six years. I started Powder Puff football and we played Winthrop every year.”

Petrilli left teaching in 1982 after his job was cut due to Proposition 2 ½.

“I didn’t know what I was going to do for a job,” said Petrilli.

A Change in Career

Petrilli became the racquetball professional and the fitness director at the Boston Athletic Club, where he would meet his future wife, Marie, who also worked at the Boston Athletic Club. The couple married in 1988.

Al later worked as the national sales manager at Reebook for five years. He helped launch a startup company (Ryka) for women’s athletic shoes and became senior vice president for sales and marketing.

“I got tired of traveling and wanted to spend more time at home with my wife and two children [Al Jr. and Marielle],” said Petrilli. “I opened up my own employee recruitment company (The Petrilli Group), recruiting for companies like Reebok and Nike.”

Petrilli then joined True Fit as national sales and marketing manager. Petrilli took on the assignment of merging True Fit with Ace Bandage under the banner of Becton Dickinson and Company.

“My job was to merge True Fit with the Ace Bandage,” said Petrilli. “True Fit was only in sporting goods stories and Ace was only in pharmacies, so my job was to try to merge them. That was a fun job.”

Honoring his Wife and Starting the Marie C. Petrilli Memorial Cancer Fund

In 1999, Al’s wife, Marie Petrilli, lost her courageous battle with cancer and died at the age of 39. The tragedy greatly affected Al who rethought his future.

“I really didn’t know what I was going to do professionally, but I did know that I wanted to keep Marie’s spirit alive for Al Jr., Marielle, and me by helping other cancer patients financially to fight the battle,” said Al Sr.

In honor of his wife, Al started the Marie Petrilli Memorial Cancer Fund. The financial proceeds go toward improving the care of cancer patients.

“We’ve raised more than $1 million over the past 23 years to help patients and distribute nursing scholarships at Mass General Hospital and give scholarships to high school seniors that are entering the nursing field,” said Petrilli.

Interestingly, Marielle Petrilli, daughter of Al Petrilli and the late Marie Petrilli, is a nurse practitioner. Marielle has degrees from Stonehill College and Simmons College.

Enjoying his Profession

In 2000, Al began working for MSA Mortgage and in 2018, he opened the New Fed Mortgage branch office in Winthrop.

“It’s a great business to be in,” said Al Petrilli. “It’s the best job I’ve ever had. You get to help people realize their dream of home ownership. You always have to put yourself in the spot of the person that you’re trying to help. And that’s where the success comes. We try to make something work that is best for our clients.”

Al still has family and friends in Revere and welcomes Revere residents to reach out. Al’s goal is to establish a strong presence as a trusted loan officer.

For more info, Al can be reached at 617-901-5232 or emailed at [email protected]