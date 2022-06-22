OEE Receives Justice in Action Award From Jane Doe Inc.

The State Treasurer’s Office of Economic Empowerment (OEE) has received Jane Doe Inc.’s 2022 Justice in Action Award. Each year, Jane Doe Inc. (JDI) awards people and organizations in Massachusetts working to prevent and end sexual and domestic violence. OEE was joined by U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins who was also awarded the 2022 Justice in Action Award for her steadfast commitment to building safer and healthier communities. The Office of Economic Empowerment has partnered with JDI since 2019 to develop necessary training and resources to support domestic and sexual violence survivors and increase awareness around financial abuse.

This partnership has engaged employees at Citizens, M&T Bank (formerly People’s United Bank), and the Massachusetts State Treasurer’s office. During workshops and mentorship training, participants are given information on identifying customers who may be experiencing some form of financial abuse. Experts from JDI then provide resources and actions that workers can use to provide appropriate and quick support to customers.

“Through our partnership with Jane Doe, we have been able to support and empower victims of domestic and sexual violence with financial resources and education,” said State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg. “We are honored to receive this recognition and are committed to continuing this important program that contributes to healing and independence for survivors.”