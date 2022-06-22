Obituaries 06-22-2022

Glen “Sully” Sullivan

Local 22 Union Laborer

Funeral Services were held on Friday, June 17 in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway, Revere followed by interment for Glen M. “Sully” Sullivan who died on Saturday, June 11 at the Massachusetts General Hospital after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 62 years old.

Glen was a lifelong East Boston resident and was educated in Boston Public

Schools. He was the son of the late Louis J. Sullivan and Rita A. (Mazzarella) Sullivan.

Most of his working career was spent as a Union Laborer, Local #22 in Boston.

He was the cherished brother of Coleen A. Pino of Revere, formerly of East Boston and her late husband, Martin “Marty” Pino, the late Audrey M. Fisher and her surviving husband, Robert L. Fisher of Winthrop and the late Kevin P. Sullivan and Barry L. Sullivan; loving uncle of Anthony Pino and his wife, Lauren of Manchester, New Hampshire, Martin Pino and his wife, Molly of Revere, Robert L. Fisher and Zachary S. Fisher, both of Winthrop and granduncle of Laila Rose, Dominic, Maggie Jo, Millie, Marty and Max. He is also lovingly survived by many cousins and friends.

Remembrances may be made to the Salesian Boys & Girls Club, 150 Byron St.,

East Boston, MA 02128.

Arlene Zukor

Of Revere

Arlene R. Zukor of Revere entered Eternal Rest on June 13.

The devoted daughter of the late Anne and Meyer Zukor, she was the beloved sister of Mark and his wife, Joan Zukor, Susan Lieberman, Gail and her husband, Donald Brumble and the late Toby Fecteau, loving aunt and mentor of many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Graveside services were held at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon on Monday, June 20 at 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Goldman Funeral Chapel in Malden.

Claire Mainero

Graduate of RHS, Class of 1980

A Funeral Mass was celebrated on June 21

in St. Anthony of Padua Church for Claire T. Mainero, 59, who died unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 14 at her residence in Revere. Interment was in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

Claire was born in Winthrop, the daughter of Alfred Delano Mainero and Claire Theresa (Saurino) Mainero. She was raised and educated in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High

School, Class of 1980. She worked in her early years, until she became a mother. She was truly devoted and loving to her son, Justin who she loved more than life itself. She had a great love for

her siblings, nieces and nephews as well. Claire loved all types of candy, especially the “Old Fashioned” penny candies. She was an avid movie buff and thoroughly enjoyed watching movies and television.

Claire also enjoyed taking walks and she loved to laugh. Anyone who knew her,

knew that she had a heart of gold and a great sense of humor accompanied with an infectious laugh.

The loving and proud mother of Justin B. Lepore of Saugus, she was the devoted daughter of Alfred Delano Mainero and his wife, Elizabeth of Saugus and the late Theresa (Saurino) Mainero; cherished sister of Maryann Giorgio and her husband, Albert L. Jr. and Michele Polsonetti

and her husband, Michael, all of Revere and Roseann Jaworski and her husband, Robert of Newton, New Hampshire. She is also lovingly survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 209 W. Central St., Natick, MA 01760.

Salvatore “Sam” Zappulla

Devoted Husband, Father and Grandfather

Salvatore “Sam” Zappulla of Winthrop, formerly of East Boston, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, June 14 at 90 years of age.

Sam was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He instilled in his children and grandchildren that it was all about “FAMILY” and he routinely reminded them.

Sam was a US Army Veteran during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged. He worked as a machinist and later as a production control manager for over 40 years. He was an avid baseball and basketball player in his younger days and remained a big fan of the Boston Red Sox and Boston Celtics.

The loving husband for 64 years of Mary (Lazzaro) and the beloved son of the late Vincenzo and Rose (DiPerri), he was the devoted father of Vincent and his fiancé, Leanne and Dana and her husband, Steve; cherished “PAPA” of Nicole, Taylor, Tyler and Alexandra; dear brother of Sebastian “Benny.” Sam was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Family and friends will honor Sam’s life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street, East Boston, today, June 22 at 8:30 a.m. before leaving in procession to St. John the Evangelist Church on Winthrop Street, Winthrop for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial followed by Entombment at Woodlawn Cemetery Mausoleum, Everett. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, VA Registration Office, Room 1575B, JFK Federal Building, Government Center, Boston, MA 02203.

Dorothy E. D’Orlando

Worked With Her Parents at Family Restaurant, the Fernwood in Revere

Dorothy E. D’Orlando, 91, a lifelong resident of Revere, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2022 at Whidden Hospital in Everett.

Dot was born in Boston on September 30, 1930 to the late Frank and Margaret (DeCristoforo) D’Orlando. Dot enjoyed her time working with her parents at the family restaurant, The Fernwood in Revere and loved to travel, especially to Las Vegas and Hawaii, however her greatest passion was her beloved Boston Bruins.

Dorothy is survived by her nephew, Leonard F. D’Orlando and his wife, Lisa of Lynnfield and her niece, Gina R. D’Orlando of Revere. Dot was predeceased by her brother, Leonard M. D’Orlando and her sister, Marie D’Orlando.

Dorothy’s Funeral Service will be held on Sunday morning, June 26 at 11 o’clock in the Conte – Giamberardino Funeral Home, 14 Pleasant Street, Georgetown. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery will be private. For those who wish to share a memory of Dot with her family, please visit www.cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com.

Charles Shishmanian

Longtime Administrator and Sr. Hospital Inspector for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts

Charles Shishmanian, 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, June 4 at his home in Louisville, KY. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend Visiting Hours for Charles on Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon at the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt.107) Revere. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the funeral home at 12:15 p.m., immediately followed by Interment and Military Honors in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Following the interment, the family invites you to join them at DeMaino's Restaurant, 14 Malden St., Revere.

Charles was born April 15, 1928 in Winthrop. He was the son of the late Jack and Agnes Shishmanian. He grew up in Revere and graduated from Revere High School in 1946 where he played football. He enlisted in the US Navy and served two years as a medic. Charles graduated from McLean Hospital School of Nursing, obtained a BS in Nursing from Boston College and received an M.Ed. in Rehabilitation from Springfield College. He was Nurse Administrator at the Armenian Nursing Home and worked for the MA Department of Public Health for 35 years as a surveyor of healthcare facilities and nursing homes. In 1953, Charlie married the love of his life, Eunice M. Ferjulian and God blessed their harmonious marriage for 69 years.

Charles had strong Christian beliefs and values and a deep faith in God and in the essential goodness of man as a creature of God. He cherished his family and friends who graced his home and was sociable and outgoing to others. He was a member of the Newton Highlands Congregational Church where he sang in the choir and served on several committees. Charles was a Mason and Shriner for 61 years. He volunteered at the local Boy Scout Troop and the YMCA. He shared a love for sports, fishing and music. He faithfully followed the Patriots and the Red Sox.

Charles, formerly of Newton Highlands, spent many years traveling with his wife, Eunice, spending winters in Barbados and summers on Cape Cod.

He was the devoted husband of Eunice M. (Ferjulian) Shishmanian, the loving father of Ara Shishmanian (Terry), Greg Shishmanian (Nhan), and Carl Shishmanian (Lisa). He was the dear and caring brother of Anita Shishmanian (Dan Brooks) and the late Elizabeth Rollins (Raymond); the cherished Papa of Beth Kincaid (Chris), Danielle, Tara, Katherine, Jennifer, andhis great-grandson, Preston Shishmanian.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Charles’ memory may be made to: Newton Highlands Congregational Church, 54 Lincoln Street, Newton Highlands, MA 02161 or Second Presbyterian Church, 3701 Old Brownsboro Road, Louisville, KY 40207.

Antonio Losanno

Of Revere

Antonio Losanno of Revere passed away surrounded by his loving family on June 19, at the age of 87.

Born in Calvano, Italy on August 30, 1934 to the late Alfonso Losanno and Carmela (Barletta), he was the beloved husband of 62 years to Rolinda (Giangregorio); devoted father of Joyce Martiniello and her husband, Alfonso of Revere, Alfonso Losanno and his wife, Teresa of Peabody and Anthony Losanno of Revere, dear brother of Joanne Fleischer and her husband, Jerry of New Jersey, cherished grandfather of Alfonso R. Martiniello II and his partner, Melissa, Jessica Martiniello, Joseph Losanno and his fiancé, Erica, Robert Losanno and his wife, Erin and Sophia and Giana Losanno and adored great grandfather of Thomas John Losanno. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Saturday, June 25 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church in Revere at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or at www.jimmyfund.org.

Ann Marie Giuliotti

Retired Nurse Practitioner Dedicated to Medical Care and Unconditional Love of Family

Ann Marie Giuliotti, who spent a career dedicated to medical care but never wavered from her primary focus: the unconditional love of her family, died June 16, 2022, after a brief illness. She was 80.

Ann, the youngest of five children of Adolph and Mary (Kane) Giuliotti, was born and raised in East Boston before moving to Winthrop in 1995 and then to Revere in 2020. She was the loving sister of Joe Giuliotti, husband of Anne (Nee) Giuliotti, of Revere, Mass; and the predeceased Mary Giuliotti, Dan Giuliotti and Andy Giuliotti. She was the devoted aunt of Teri (Giuliotti) Stockton, wife of Ron Stockton, of Winthrop, Mass.; Ed Giuliotti of Nashville, Tenn.; Sharon (Giuliotti) Bartley, wife of Rich Bartley, of Danbury, Conn.; Tom Giuliotti of Maynard, Mass.; J.P. Giuliotti, husband of Jade Lin, of Winthrop, Mass.; John Giuliotti, husband of Ginny (Sullivan) Giuliotti, of Reading, Mass., and the predeceased Dan Giuliotti of East Boston, Mass. Ann also leaves four grandnephews: Ryan Bartley of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and Jack Giuliotti, Charlie Giuliotti and Sam Giuliotti, all of Reading, Mass; and two grandnieces: Tori Bartley of Boston, Mass; and Holly Giuliotti of Maynard, Mass.

Family and friends will honor Ann’s life at Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., East Boston, on Sunday, June 26. Visiting hours are between 1 – 3 pm. Immediately followed by a eulogy and prayer service to celebrate her life from 3 – 3:30 pm.

Burial will be Monday, June 27, at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden, Mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, at arlboston.org/donate, or checks can be mailed to Animal Rescue League of Boston, c/o Development 10 Anna’s Place, Dedham, Mass. 02026.

Muriel Merullo

She Was Dearly Loved and Will Be Missed Greatly by Her Family and Friends

Muriel V. (Farren) Merullo of Revere passed away on June 18 at the age of 89.

Muriel was born in Revere on December 31, 1932. Her childhood home was on Bay Road, just behind her beloved Revere Beach, where she spent many beautiful summer days throughout her childhood and as a mother with her family.

She was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1950, and was captain of the R.H.S. cheerleading team. Prior to marriage, she worked at First National Stores at their corporate offices.

Muriel married the love of her life, Joe at St. Theresa’s Church in Revere on October 12, 1954. Muriel and Joe then settled in to raise their family in Revere. Muriel also worked for the Revere Housing Authority from 1992 to2007. She had a great love of music, was an avid dancer, a wonderful cook and a great swimmer! Later in life she was a Eucharistic minister at Immaculate Conception Church in Revere. She enjoyed golfing with friends and with her husband, Joe at Bellevue Golf Club in Melrose. Muriel was dearly loved and will be missed greatly by her family and friends.

The beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Merullo of Revere, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Agnes Farren of Revere, sister of the late Alma (Farren) Rothwell of Danvers and Robert “Buddy” Farren of Saugus; beloved mother of Joseph A. Merullo, Jr. and his wife, Linda of Dover, NH, Lisa M. Barry and her husband. Lawrence of Methuen, John G. Merullo and his wife, Lori of Saugus and Robert F. Merullo of New Hampshire: loving and devoted grandmother to Devin, Joseph, Joshua, Kimberly, Kaitlin and McKinley along with many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., Saugus on Thursday, June 23 from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral will be held from the funeral home on Friday, June 24 at 8:45 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Assoc. at alz.org/manh.