Obituaries 06-15-2022

Vincella Badolato

Loving and Devoted Wife and Mother

A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Monday, June 13 in St. Maria Goretti Church in Lynnfield for Vincella “Dolly” (DiLiegro) Badolato, 92, of Revere, who passed away on Tuesday, June 7 at home, surrounded by family following a long illness. Dolly was born in Somerville and raised in Revere where she met the love of her life, Gregory Badolato. They were married on September 3, 1949; a marriage that lasted nearly 70 years. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She loved her family unconditionally and cherished spending time with her 14 grandchildren and 14 great- grandchildren.

Dolly loved to cook for her family and friends. Her cookies, pies and pizzagaina were legendary. Dolly was the true definition of a matriarch; she was the center of her family.

Dolly will always be remembered as being generous, kind and loving to all.

The devoted wife of the late Gregory Badolato, she was the loving mother of Frank G. Badolato and his companion, Jeanette Schneider of Florence, AZ., John M. Badolato, Sr. and his wife, Denise M. of Tewksbury, Denise A. Ferrara of Wakefield, Doreen M. Gordon and her husband, Matthew of Lynnfield and the late Deborah M. Badolato; the cherished and proud grandmother of Christopher Badolato, Melissa Civilik and her husband, Peter, Kristina Carroll, Diana Miner and her husband, Donald, Tiffany Stec and her husband, Ryan, Tiana Badolato, Ronald Ferrara, Jr., Risa Ferrara and her husband, Robert Brown, Denise Levey and her husband, Mitchell, Myla Gordon and her fiancé, D.J. Zinetti, Matthew Gordon and his wife, Sarah, Kyle Gordon and his wife, Whitney, and the late John M. Badolato, Jr. and the late Toni Ann DiNanno; the dear sister of Cosmo DiLiegro and his late wife, Jane, Martin DiLiegro and his wife, Betty and John T. DiLegro and his wife, Donna, all of Revere. She is also lovingly survived by many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery – Community Mausoleum, Malden. Remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

To send online condolences, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.

Salvatore Mellone

Of Revere, formerly of East Boston

Salvatore “Sam” Mellone of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Sunday, June 12.

The beloved husband of Joanne (Cordwell) Mellone, he was the devoted father of Robin Vasquez and her husband, James and Maria Mellone-Macaluso and her husband John, all of Revere and the late Ricky Cordwell; dear brother of the late Vincent “Jimmy” Mellone, Michael Mellone and Concetta Scavo and loving grandfather to Nicholas, Mia and Mason Macaluso. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor Sam’s life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street, East Boston on Monday, June 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. and again Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. before leaving in procession to Sacred Heart Church, East Boston for a Funeral Mass celebrating Sam’s life at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with Sam being laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sam’s name to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, NPCF, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.

Anthony Carrillo

A Most Selfless, Generous Person to the People He Loved Most in Life

Anthony J. Carrillo, of Melrose, formerly of East Boston, passed away on June 9. He was only 71 years of age.

Tony “Chan” loved gambling, golfing, casinos and managing his grandson’s poker career. He was the most selfless, generous person to the people he loved most in his life and he went above and beyond to do anything for them. You would find him at Melrose Diner most mornings and at Grimsby‘s most evenings. He loved spending time at home watching Shark Tank and Chicago PD with his dog, Lexi sitting on his lap, who he adored. He was predeceased by his English Bulldog “Jordan “ who was his constant companion and he fondly remembered and mentioned every day.

Tony was the loving father of Gina M. Cristallini and Christopher R. Carrillo, both of Melrose, devoted son of the late Salvatore and Clara (Amodeo) Carrillo, grandfather of Antonio and Michela Cristallini and Christopher Jr., Nicholas and Daniel Carrillo; great grandfather of Gio, Angello and Lorenzo; brother of Rudy Carrillo, Ronnie Carrillo, Robbie Carrillo, Kim Carrillo and the late Johnny Carrillo. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation was held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose on Tuesday, June 14 from 4 to 8 p.m. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home today, Wednesday morning, June 15 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary’s Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose, at 10 a.m.. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. To send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com.