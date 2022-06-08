Sheriff Tompkins, Department Receive Appreciation From Rep. Giannino for Community Cleanup

Suffolk County Sheriff Steven W. Tompkins, members the Department and participants in the Department’s Community Works Program joined State Representative Jessica Giannino, who invited the group out to Revere to personally thank them for their work in helping to clean up and beautify sites across the City of Revere.

The Community Works Program (CWP), which is made up of volunteers from the Department’s in-custody population who must meet strict classification standards to be selected for the program, helps participants to gain work experience and build upon valuable skills learned through vocational and job training that can help to remove the barriers to employment that they often face upon their return to society. Under the constant supervision of Deputy Sheriffs, who also provide on-site training to participants, CWP members work on assignments that include: cleaning vacant lots, beautifying roadway intersections, painting street lamps, boarding and securing abandoned homes, shoveling walkways for senior citizen housing, and more. Many of the assignments are made through requests to the Department for assistance from municipal governments, non–profits and various divisions within the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

“I am so grateful for the partnership that I have with Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Tompkins,” said State Representative Giannino. “Every day, I receive requests from the residents of Revere and Chelsea regarding litter and debris on our state roads, particularly Routes 60 and 107. Mass DOT has been very helpful in assisting with cleanup efforts, but I knew to get the results the 16th Suffolk needed, we needed backup. Sheriff Tompkins stepped up and ensured that crews from his Community Works Program were out helping to keep our state roads clean. Thank you, Sheriff Tompkins for helping keep Suffolk County clean.”

Returning praise for Representative Gianninio, Sheriff Tompkins spoke about the ability to provide opportunities for people in his care and custody with the help of committed community partners.

“While we really appreciate the recognition of the work that we’re doing in the community, it wouldn’t be possible without truly committed partners like Representative Giannino,” said Sheriff Tompkins. “So, we thank Rep. Giannino for providing them the opportunity to come out and practice their newfound skills. We are in the ‘second chance’ business with respect to our work in helping the people remanded to our facilities to acquire the skills and training they need to return to society in better stead, with the ability to change their own lives and, thereby, transform entire communities.”

The Department’s CWP crews have begun ramping up activity over the past several months following more conservative deployment during the COVID-19 pandemic. In pre-pandemic times, the program was running seven contracts throughout Suffolk County and deployed approximately twenty-five individuals, or four crews of CWP participants.

For more information about the Community Works Program or Department programs in general, visit: www.scsdma.org.