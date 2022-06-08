Revere Police Department’s Singer and Hickey Boxing for a Cause

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Boxing was back on Revere Beach Saturday night at Battle of the Beach 3 sponsored by The Massachusetts State Police Boxing Team and USA Boxing. The 10 match event took place at Oceanside Events Center in Revere. The highlight of Saturday’s matches were Revere Police’s own Officer Joe Singer and Sgt. Dennis Hickey who squared off against fellow law enforcement amateur boxers.

Both Singer and Hickey work with the Revere Boxing program which is a boxing program for Revere’s high school boys and girls as well as middle school students in grades 6-8. The Massachusetts State Police Boxing Team is a 501c3 charity that has been raising funds since 1976. Over $500,000 has been donated to various charities. A portion of the proceeds from Saturday’s fight went to the Revere Boxing program.

Saturday’s event, which was well attended by members of the RPD and students from Revere’s Boxing program showing strong support for Singer and Hickey, also included state troopers, police officers, firefighters, EMS and the members of the military. The Massachusetts State Police Boxing Team is the only State Police boxing team in the U.S. and is made up of troopers, local police, corrections officers, deputy sheriffs, and firefighters across Massachusetts.

Officer Joe Singer is a 2000 RHS graduate and U.S. Marine veteran. He has been a member of the RPD since 2006 and has served as the SRO for Revere Public Schools for the past six years. Singer WON in a split decision in a heavyweight battle with Trooper Joe Gregg. , Singer is looking forward to getting back in the ring soon. “Some days you are the dog. Some days you are the hydrant. I only move in one direction and that’s forward. The journey for the Revere Boxing Club, and our students is far from over. I still have a lot of fight in me,” he said.

Sergeant Dennis Hickey is a 2006 graduate of RHS and a Coast Guard veteran. He has been a member of the RPD since 2010. He was declared the winner after three rounds beating Officer Joel Velez of Keene, NH who he described as a tough MMA opponent. Hickey currently has a 4-0 amateur boxing record. Hickey was humbled by his win and commented, “I want to thank my longtime coach Joe Lake, as well as my friend and professional boxer Greg Vendetti. I also want to recognize the great job Joe Singer has done with the boxing program at Revere High School. I hope the city knows how lucky they are to have this program for the kids of Revere,” he said.

Singer and Hickey look forward to returning to the ring for the next boxing battle on Revere Beach in the future.