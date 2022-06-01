RHS Sports Roundup

Goncalves Finishes Sixth in 400 Hurdles at D-1 Meet

Revere High star hurdler Ricardo Goncalves brought home a sixth-place medal in the 100 meter hurdles at Sunday’s Division 1 State Meet that was held at Hingham High School.

Ricardo finished in seventh place in the qualifying round with a time of 15.73, but then turned in a clocking of 15.69 in the final to move up to sixth place.

Ricardo also competed in the 400 hurdles and came across in 13th place with a time of 61.58.

Teammate Tom Desir also qualified for states in the 400 hurdles and finished in 18th spot in a clocking of 62.71.

A third Patriot, freshman Isaiah Decrosta, similarly made it to the state meet and finished in 25th position in 64.43.

Other Patriots who qualified for the State Meet based on their performances during the regular season were:

— GBL champion JV Cunha, who finished 16th in the 800 meter run with a clocking of 2:02.51; and

— GBL champ Ray Barry, who finished just out of the money with a 10th place performance in the high jump with a leap of 5′-8″.

The Revere 4 x 100 relay team finished in 18th place in a time of 45.97.

The Patriot 4 x 400 relayers came across in 12th spot in 3:32.58.

On the girls side, RHS star hurdler and senior captain Carolina Bettero, the GBL champion in both the 100 and 400 hurdles, finished in 16th spot in the 100 hurdles in a time of 17.36.

Carolina also qualified for the state meet in the long jump and leapt to a 20th place finish with a flight of 15′-1.5″.

Freshman teammate Ashley Rodriguez, Carolina’s heir-apparent in the hurdling events for the Lady Patriots, came across the line in 25th place in the 400 hurdles with a clocking of 1:20.73.

Kyra Delaney competed in the 200 dash, finishing in 31st place with a time of 28.37.

Natalia Lopez finished in 18th place in the discus with a spin of 75′-9″.

Gianna Mahoney finished in 24th spot in the javelin with a throw of 69′-11″.

The Lady Patriot 4 x 100 relay team finished in 22nd position with a clocking of 57.58.

RHS Girls Lacrosse Wins GBL Title

The Revere High girls lacrosse team defeated Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Medford last Tuesday by a score of 11-6 to clinch the 2022 GBL title.

The victory gave the Lady Patriots an 8-1 record in the GBL. Leading the way in the triumph were Angela Huynh, Skyla DeSimone, and Mariah Rogers. Goalie Aya Elkawakibi turned in a fine job in net in the winning effort.

The Lady Patriots wrapped up their 2022 campaign the following day at non-league rival Winthrop, coming out on the short end of a 7-6 decision.

Girls Tennis Plays Well in Malden Match

The Revere High girls tennis team wrapped up their 2022 season with a match against Malden last week.

Although the Lady Patriots came up on the short end of a 4-1 decision, there were some highlights in the match for Revere.

Senior Sofia Lee Li ended her high school career on a winning note, defeating her Lady Golden Tornado counterpart at second singles in straight sets, 7-6, 6-4.

In addition, the first doubles tandem of Dayna Phan (freshman) and Lesly Calderon Lopez (sophomore) lost in a close three-set match, 3-6, 6-3, 5-7.