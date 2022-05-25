Cogliandro Seeks Traffic Lights at Intersection of Mountain Avenue and Broadway

Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro is asking MassDOT, the Revere Traffic Commission, and the Revere DPW to consider the installation of traffic lights at the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Broadway.

Cogliandro said he has received many complaints about the busy intersection.

“I believe just about every four-way stop on Broadway has a set of lights,” said Cogliandro. “If anyone’s ever tried to get on to Broadway when there’s traffic off of Mountain Avenue, it’s a nightmare.”

Councillor-at-Large George Rotondo said the intersection has traffic coming from many directions, “the Hill School, the high school, and coming back from various schools in West Revere.”

“So I think it’s definitely needed,” said Rotondo.

Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe informed his colleagues that the City is “in the middle of a traffic signalization project on Broadway that starts as you enter from Chelsea and goes through the seven intersections on Broadway.”

“I think the hope is that we’ll see some traffic reduction, better intersections, more coordinated crosswalks, and if those don’t stop the problem, we’re going to have to take some more drastic measures,” said Keefe.

Councillor-at-Large Steve Morabito said he supported the installation of traffic lights in that intersection. “It will provide safety for kids crossing, especially since it is so close to a school zone,” he said.

The Council voted unanimously to approve Cogliandro’s motion.