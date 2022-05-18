RHS Sports Roundup

Boys Track Gives Ros a GBL Crown in His Final Season

The Revere High boys outdoor track and field team gave their long-time coach, Sam Ros, the best retirement present any coach could hope for when the Patriots defeated Greater Boston League (GBL) rivals Chelsea and Malden last Thursday in a tri-meet at Chelsea Stadium.

The double-victories completed a perfect, 7-0 season for Ros’s Patriots to earn them an undisputed GBL championship for the 2022 season.

“The boys were well aware of what was at stake,” said Ros. “Beat both teams and win the GBL outright. Lose one and the best we could do would be a tie for the crown. Worse, lose both and lose the title.

“The results of both meets were better than I had expected,” Ros added. “Based on my scouting and mock meet scenarios, both teams should have pushed us to the brink of needing to run the 4 x 400 relay to win. But as our boys have done all season, when it came time to step up, they did. There were huge personal records (PRs) all around and nothing was left to chance. I am proud of the way everyone competed and happy for them for being undisputed GBL champions.

“It has been a great season and an amazing way to cap off my head coaching career,” Ros added.

As the final scores (86.5-49.5 vs. Malden and 99-37 vs. Chelsea) indicated, the Patriots did well in every event.

In the high jump vs. Malden, Javan Close took second-place with a leap of 5′-4″, with teammates Tom Desir and Ramadan Barry splitting the third-place point, also with leaps of 5′-4″. (Chelsea did not compete in the high jump.)

Barry came back to take first place against all rivals in the long jump with a flight of 19′-1.5″. Desir scored points vs. both opponents with his leap of 18′-6.75″.

Augusto Goncalves topped the field in the triple jump with a final landing of 42′-4.5″. Ricardo Goncalves and Sami Elasri also contributed points vs. both Chelsea and Malden.

In the shot-put, Mo Hussein’s toss of 35′-5″ earned him first place vs. Malden and third vs. Chelsea. Anwar Maroouh took second vs. Malden.

In the discus, Kevin Purciful’s spin of 96′-7″ gave him a first vs. Chelsea and a second vs. Malden. Maroouh grabbed a third vs. Chelsea.

Carlos Rizo was a close second in the javelin with a toss of 112′-6″ vs. Malden (the Golden Tornado winner threw 113′-0″) and took first vs. Chelsea. Mark Marchese grabbed second vs. both opponents.

Revere went 1-2-3 vs. both Chelsea and Malden in the 400 meter hurdles, led by Ricardo Goncalves (1:00.7), followed by Desir in 1:01.3 and Isaiah DeCrosta in 1:02.6.

Ricardo duplicated his feat in the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.0. DeCrosta (2nd vs. Chelsea, 3rd vs. Malden) and Close (3rd vs. Chelsea) also scored points for the Revere side of the scoresheet.

In the 100 dash. Marchese took first vs Chelsea and second vs. Malden with a sprint of 11.7. Allen Hou went second vs. Chelsea and third vs Malden in 11.8.

Marchese outsprinted the field in the 200 dash with a clocking of 24.0. Latrell Ashby took 2nd vs. Chelsea and 3rd vs. Malden in 24.4.

In the 400 dash, Keny Guerrero finished first vs. Chelsea and second vs. Malden with his time of 53.3. Mario Ramirez finished third vs. both opponents in 56.1.

JV Cunha (2:08.2) and Angel LizCordero (2:14.1) went 1-2 in the 800 vs. both Chelsea and Malden.

JV also won the mile, topping the entire field with a clocking of 4:58.7. Mohamed Oualani gave the Patriots a third vs. Malden and a second vs. Chelsea in 5:04.5.

In the two-mile run, Kenan Batic’s time of 10:42.8 gave him 1st place vs. Chelsea and 2nd vs. Malden (Kenan’s time was just 4.8 seconds behind the Malden boy).

Ros and his crew will wrap-up their GBL season at the GBL Meet this Monday at Chelsea Stadium.

RHS Girls Track Claims GBL Crown With Undefeated Record

The Revere High girls outdoor track and field team completed an undefeated dual-meet season with a pair of victories over Greater Boston League rivals Chelsea and Malden in a tri-meet at Chelsea Stadium last Thursday.

The twin wins improved the record of coach Racquel MacDonald’s Lady Patriots to 7-0, earning them an undisputed 2022 GBL championship.

“The whole team worked so hard to get to this point and it is so well-deserved,” said MacDonald. “I want to give a huge shout-out to the captains for being excellent leaders throughout the whole season and really engaging the team during tough workouts and close meets. I’ve been with this group of seniors since their freshman year (first as an assistant and now as a head coach), so it has been very exciting to watch them grow each season and develop into well-rounded student-athletes.”

Junior sprint star Kyra Delaney highlighted the tri-meet when she tied the school record in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.3, which earned her a first place against Chelsea and a second vs. Malden.

“Kyra has been crushing her workouts each week and I am so excited that she reached this huge milestone,” said MacDonald. In addition, Delaney grabbed the top spot in both meets in the 300 dash, outsprinting the field with a clocking of 28.1.

Senior captain Carolina Bettero continued her streak in the 400 hurdles (76.2) and 100 hurdles (17,8) taking first in both events in both meets. She took first vs. Chelsea and second vs. Malden in the triple jump with a huge personal record (PR) jump of 32′-8″ — only three inches away from a school record.

Carolina also tied for first in the long jump (14′-7.25″) with teammate Jerelys Canales. Altogether, Bettero scored 36 points on the day between both meets.

Senior captain Canales also continued to shine in the dash events. Jerelys split first place in the long jump (14′-7.45″); secured a second place and a third place in the 100m (13.6); and a third place in the 200m (28.8). In addition, Canales was crucial in securing extra second and third place points for Revere in the high jump in both meets with a leap of 4′-4.”

Freshman Ashley Rodriguez placed second in both meets in the 400m hurdles with a PR of 76.5 seconds and in the 200m (28.8). She also took third in both meets in the long jump with a flight of 13′-8.5″.

Other first-place finishes for the team included: Natalia Lopez in the discus for both meets (71′-3″); Alannah Burke in the 800m for both meets with a season PR of 2:33; Liv Yuong in the high jump vs. Chelsea (4′-8″); Rocio Gonzalez in the two-mile vs. Chelsea (14:20.4); Janaya Ruperton in the 400m v Malden (64.5); and senior Gianna Mahoney in the javelin throw (80’4). (Interestingly, Gianna has been throwing with her left hand due to injury and is still one of the top throwers in the league.)

Second-place finishers included: Senior captain Fatima Hartout in the mile (6:53.7), Jocelyn Lazo in the javelin vs. Malden (56’10”);Yara Belguendouz in the 100mH (20.3); and Jessie Jones in the 400m v Malden (69.4).

Third-place finishers for Revere included: Sandra Torres in the discus (56′-7″); senior Captain Carly Bennett in the 800m (2:59.8); Sam Solais in the mile (7:10.5); and Marwa Riad in the 400m v Malden (77.0).

The Lady Patriot 4 x 400 relay quartet of Jessie Jones, Rocio Gonzalez, Marwa Riad, and Alannah Burke also finished the meet with a first place time of 4:51.2.

The final team scores showed Revere handily defeating Malden, 87-43, and Chelsea, 85-50.

MacDonald and her crew will head to the GBL Meet this Monday at Chelsea.

RHS Boys do Well at Coaches Invitational

A contingent of boys from the Revere High outdoor track and field team competed at the MSTCA Coaches Invitational Meet held at B.C. High this past Saturday.

The highlights of the meet for the Patriots included Ricardo Goncalves earning fifth-place medals in both the 110m high hurdles and the 400m low hurdles.

Kenan Batic medaled in second place in the freshman mile with a personal record (PR) time of 4:54.

The 4 x 400 quartet of Keny Guerrero, Sami Elasri, Latrell Ashby, and Tommy Desir medaled in fifth with a time of 3:35.02, a clocking that is just 0.14 shy of the RHS school record.

RHS Boys Volleyball Team Wins Three More

The tourney-bound Revere High boys volleyball team enjoyed another successful week, defeating three opponents and turning in what RHS head coach Liuanne Mimmo termed a “super-competitive loss.”

Last Monday at home, the Patriots defeated Boston Latin Academy, 3-0, and duplicated that feat two days later with a 3-0 shutout at Madison Park in Boston.

This past Monday, Mimmo and her crew topped Essex Tech, 3-1.

Last Thursday the Patriots took on league rival Malden at home.

Revere won the first two sets, surprising Malden, which presently is ranked #15 in Division 1. However, Malden battled back and won the match 3-2.

“We had many opportunities to take home the win,” said Mimmo. “However, we struggled with maintaining our leads and closing out sets. We are only a second-year program and don’t have the depth and experience of battle-tested teams.”

Mimmo cited a number of her players for their outstanding performances during the recent stretch.

“Setter Christyan Berger has been a consistent force on our team,” said Mimmo. “Christyan has had multiple games with 30 assists. Dominating the middle position is Altin Haziri, killing the ball more than a dozen times in the last two games. We are also getting some great defensive efforts from Alex Serrano, Ruben Rodriguez, and David Paiva.”

Mimmo and her squad, who stand at a sterling 12-5 on the season, are scheduled to play at Medford on Monday. They will return home to entertain Somerville next Wednesday in a contest that will be highlighted by Senior Night festivities. They will finish their regular season at a very strong Brookline (#11 in D-1) next Thursday.

RHS Softball Team Drops Contest in Extras

The Revere High softball team dropped a heartbreaking 17-16 decision at Northeast Regional in extra innings this past week.

“It was an incredible battle between both teams, both a pitching and hitting duel,” said RHS head coach Megan O’Donnell.

The game ended when Northeast’s shortstop (T. Nuzzo) hit a walk-off, three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning with one out.

Ally Straccia took the mound for the first time this year because of an injury to Revere’s regular starting pitcher, Isabella Qualtieri. Ally recorded two strikeouts and her teammates helped her out by making big plays behind her.

“We had some great plays made by Astrid Noriega, Lilian Calderon, and Brianna Miranda, who all dominated the outfield,” said O’Donnell. “The infield was anchored by Riley Straccia and Lea Doucette. Second baseman Jordan Martelli earned her first start and made a few great plays. Luiza Santos dominated at third base. Ari Keohane was solid behind the plate.”

At the plate, the highlights for the Lady Patriots came from Lea Doucette, who hit a two-run homer over the fence, ending the day at the plate at 3–for-5 with three RBI.

Riley Straccia also was 3-for-5 with an RBI and Astrid Noriega went 3-for-5 with three RBI.

Bella Stamatopoulos went 1-for-1 with a single that gave Revere the lead in the seventh inning.

“It was a whole team effort, even though we came up short,” said O’Donnell.

The Lady Patriots are scheduled to host Somerville this evening (Wednesday) at 6:00.

RHS Girls Tennis Tops Lynn Classical

The Revere High girls tennis team earned a 3-2 victory over Greater Boston League rival Lynn Classical last week.

Sofia Lee Li won in straight sets at third singles, 6-4, 6-1.

The duo of Tenzin Chime and Dayna Phan pulled off a major comeback to win their match at first doubles, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, and the second doubles tandem of Christy Ly and Lesly Calderon Lopez defeated their Lady Ram counterparts in straight sets, 6-1, 6-0.

The Lady Patriots dropped a 4-1 decision to Medford this past Monday, but RHS head coach Carla Maniscalco was pleased with her team’s effort.

“We had several varsity players missing from the lineup and even though we lost, all the other players did well in the positions they were required to play,” said Maniscalco. “Tenzin Chime had an impressive win at second singles 6-2, 6-3. And even though the freshman team of Dayna Phan and Ivana Nguyen lost in first doubles, 5-7 and 6-7, they played really well.”

RHS Boys Tennis Wraps Up Season

The Revere High boys tennis team completed their 2022 season with an exuberant match in their season-finale against Greater Boston League rival Malden this past week.

“We had a really fun last match against Malden on Thursday,” said RHS head coach Mike Flynn. “The #1 players on Revere and Malden wanted to play doubles, so we switched it up a bit.”

At first singles, Matthew Chianca (ordinarily the Patriots’ #2 player), lost 6-0, 6-0.

Adam Ouldsfiya fell short at second singles, 6-1, 6-1.

Kenny Le, who usually plays at first doubles, put up a strong battle at third singles, before dropping what Flynn called “a great match,” 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (7-2).

At first doubles, the Patriot duo of Alec Waxer and Luis Galvez lost 6-2, 7-6 (7-2) in which they played a strong second set.

And at second doubles, in which the #1 singles players on both teams competed, including Ashton Hoang for Revere, who teamed with Rayan Sarhrani, Revere lost 6-2, 6-4.

“I’d like to thank our seniors, Ashton Hoang, Matthew Chianca, Luis Galvez and Adam Ouldsfiya, for their leadership this year,” said Flynn. “All the players have improved greatly this year and I’d like to thank the student-athletes who coming back next year: Mo Al-Azzawi, Moises Alfaro, Adam Bellamari, Sharif Elsedy, Victor Garcia, Walid Ichcho, Kenny Le, Rayan Sarhrani, Indrit Tamizi, and Alec Waxer.”

Revere Junior Varsity Softball Report

The Revere junior varsity softball team has completed a busy stretch of contests in which the Lady Patriots generally enjoyed success.

The recaps of their games are as follows:

Medford 12-Revere 5

Revere’s junior varsity softball watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 12-5 loss against Medford on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Revere put their bats on the ball in the first inning with hits from Yaritza Mendez and Jenna Yelmokas, but Medford’s defense made no mistakes. A series of walks and errors from Revere’s defense let Medford score four in the first inning before Revere could get any outs. Then, they buckled down and held them at four runs to finish the inning.

Cate Morgan proved patient at the plate with a walk, followed by aggressive base running to steal every base to score the first run for Revere in the top of the second. Medford’s pitcher continued to strike out Revere’s batters, ending the half. Patient batters leading to walks and aggressive base running scored three more for Medford in the bottom of the second inning, leaving a large gap for Revere to make up.

Jocelyn Nungent outran a dropped third strike to get on base at the top of the third and stole two bases during Y. Mendez’s at-bat before she walked. J. Nungent stole home during Josephine Piccard’s at-bat. J. Piccardi grounded out to the shortstop, but moved Y. Mendez into scoring position when Danni Randall hit the ball, allowing Y. Mendez to score before the end of the inning.

Revere’s defense could hold their own in the bottom of the third inning, but walks and aggressive base running by Medford let them score another, bringing the score to 8-3 in favor of Medford.

C. Morgan started the fourth inning off with a single, followed by a walk from Chloe O’Neil. Aggressive base running and stolen bases allowed C. Morgan to score another run for Revere before Kaylee Sjursen cracked one to the outfield. Despite being caught, C. O’Neil tagged and scored, giving Revere the momentum they needed.

However, Medford’s defense did not budge. They did their jobs play after play, ending the inning before Revere could score again. Medford outran a dropped third strike at the beginning of the fourth inning, followed by a single and a home run for Medford, bringing in all three base runners. C. Morgan buckled down and struck out three of Medford’s batters before they could score another before time ran out, ending Revere’s hopes of recovery.

Thursday, May 5th

Revere 15-Northeast 7

Revere Junior Varsity’s bats were blistered following their game vs. Northeast on Thursday, May 5th, where 10 big hits led to a 15-7 win.

Despite an error in the first inning, Revere was able to keep Northeast from scoring with solid pitching from Gianna Chiodi and two consecutive outs from the new third-base-woman Maeve Hurley. Layla Hiduchick led Revere’s batting order this afternoon, and a patient at-bat put her in scoring position when J. Piccardi hit a home run, bringing them both in. A double by M. Hurley and a series of consecutive walks and aggressive base running allowed M. Hurley, G. Chiodi, and Olivia Morris to score for Revere, putting the maximum of five runs allowed in a half on the board for Revere.

Despite another error from Revere in the top half of the inning, they rallied back and kept Northeast from scoring. Revere kept batting in the bottom of the second, but Northeast kept fielding. Finally, after J. Piccardi walked and stole some bases, Ruby Aguilar was able to single a ball to center-field, allowing J. Piccardi to score another before the inning ended, bringing the score to 6-0 for Revere.

Northeast fought back hard its next at-bat, but in the Reere third, a triple from J. Yelmokas and another big hit from J. Piccardi brought in two more runs for the Lady Patriots.

Revere’s defense kept Northeast from scoring and Revere then broke the game open on singles from M. Hurley and Dakota Lanes, a double from G Chiodi, and a triple from J. Yelmokas that accounted for five more runs and a 13-5 Revere lead.

Northeast scored two more in the top of the fifth inning before G. Chiodi continued to strike out the Northeast baters. More hits in the bottom of the fifth inning from M. Hurley, R. Aguilar, G. Chiodi, and C. O’Neil scored two more for Revere before time ran out. Revere earned this win with their bats this game.

Wednesday, May 11

Revere 17-Malden 8

Maeve Hurley came to play ball against Malden, leading the team to a 17-8 victory. However, nine walks in the first inning allowed Malden to score the maximum allowable runs in a half.

However, Revere didn’t let that deter them. After a few walks and good base running, Revere scored two before M. Hurley hit a home run bringing in Frankie Reed with her. After that, hits from Yaritza Mendez, Danni Randall, Ruby Aguilar, Josephine Piccardi, and Jocelyn Nungent only scored two more, but showed a lot of promise for Revere at the plate as they tied the game up.

Revere continued to walk Malden in the top of the second inning. However, they also struck them out, only allowing Malden to score one more time before breaking the game wide open in the bottom half when Cate Morgan started the inning with a triple. Singles from F. Reed, D. Randall, a double from M. Hurley, and a home run from J. Piccardi brought in seven for Revere as they widened their lead.

Revere’s defense kept Malden from scoring another in the fourth by catching a pop fly, striking a batter out, and catching a base runner stealing home to end the half.

A series of walks, stolen bases, and singles from M. Hurley and Dakota Lanes brought in three more for Revere. Malden attempted to recover in the top of the fourth with a run scored on a single, but three strikeouts from Danni Randall finished the game at 17-8 for Revere.

Friday, May 13th

Revere 7-Everett 6

Everett nearly erased a six-run deficit in a nail-biting win for the Revere squad.

Everett was no match for Danni Randall as she proceeded to strike out their first three batters to start the game off, but Everett’s pitcher Perez battled right back, doing the same, showing that this game would be a tough one for both teams right from the start.

D. Randall held her own, striking out three more in a row. Then, as Maeve Hurley walked in the bottom of the second inning, she stole a base and was moved to third by D. Randall on a ground-out. Chloe O’Neil then brought in Maeve, putting a lonely run on the board before the inning ended.

The top of the third inning is where this game got interesting. An Everett walk, followed by a strikeout, led to a double-play on a ground ball to second baseman Cate Morgan, who turned it into a tag-and-toss double play to shut down Everett’s attempt at recovery.

This energy carried over into the bottom half of the inning when Revere stepped up to the plate. A single from Josephine Piccardi followed by a bunt from Layla Hiduchick gave everyone at the ballpark an adrenaline rush.

Both baserunners stole a base before Frankie Reed popped out, and Everett’s defense held the base runners. J. Piccardi stole home on a passed ball, and Maeve Hurley patiently waited for her walk to first base. L. Hiduchick scored on a passed ball during D. Randall’s at-bat. A dropped third strike turned into a triple for D. Randall and a run from M. Hurley. Chloe O’Neil singled to centerfield and D. Randall scored the fifth run for Revere as they took a big lead.

Two walks and stolen bases allowed Everett to score one before D. Randall struck out the side.

A walk from L. Hiduchick and singles from Jocelyn Nugent and Frankie Reed loaded the bases with two outs when M. Hurley fouled her way off to a walk, bringing in J. Nugent to score one more before Everett’s defense caught their third pop fly of the inning.

Cate Morgan took the mound to relieve D. Randall in the top of the fifth inning on this hot and humid day, just as the sunset and the lights turned on. Cate struck out the first batter, but a walk followed by an error put two on base for Everett when a grounder to Frankie Reed at third turned into the second double-play of the evening for Revere to shut Everett down.

After C. O’Neil was hit by a pitch, she stole her way to third base just in time for Jenna Yelmokas to bring her in with a single.

Everett regained traction in the top of the 6th inning as they were very patient at the plate. After two walks and a base hit to load the bases with no outs, a walk scored the second run for Everett.

After that, Everett found themselves in a pickle between M. Hurley at home plate and F. Reed at third base. Revere successfully performed that pickle twice in a row, preventing two more runs and bringing two outs in favor of Revere.

However, a base hit and three more walks, followed by aggressive base running, scored four runs for Everett before C. Morgan fanned an Everett batter for the third out, leaving the score at 7-6.

After the Revere side struck out in the bottom of the sixth, D. Randall reclaimed the mound for Revere in the top of the seventh. After walking the first batter, she struck out the next two. Another walk placed two Everett runners on base, but Randall struck out the final Everett hitter to end the game.