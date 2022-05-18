Revere Police Launch New tip411 Anonymous Tip System for Customized Crime-Fighting

Special to the Journal

The Revere Police Department is increasing its crime-fighting arsenal with a new app to help residents connect with the department to find in-formation, view alerts, and submit anonymous tips from their smartphone.

Citizens can now submit a tip via their cell phone to police by texting keyword REVEREPD to 847411 (tip411), adding a space, typing in the information and hitting send.

Developed by tip411, the Revere PD app puts a powerful new crime-fighting tool into the hands of community members of all ages. The Revere PD app is available for download for free via the Google Play Store, iTunes App Store or on our website at www.reverepolice.org.

“Our objective is to improve the quality of life through the community partnerships to promote a safe and secure community for all,” said Revere Police Chief David Callahan. “I believe our new tip411 system will help make it easier for our community to partner with us to make Revere a safer place to live, work, and visit.”

Using the app or text message method, the public will be able to share an anonymous tip with police and lets officers respond back to create an anonymous two-way conversation.

“We’re continuously working to build more advanced and innovative products to help de-partments better engage their communities,” said tip411 President Terry Halsch. “The Revere PD app, powered by tip411, will greatly improve the public’s access to agency alerts, social media channels, important information, and more to help fight crime.”

The Revere PD app and tip411 anonymous text a tip system are 100% anonymous, as the technology removes all identifying information before police see the tips and there is no way to identify the sender.

Anonymous web tips can also be submitted via the department’s website at www.reverepolice.org

This system is for non-emergencies. If you have an emergency call 911.