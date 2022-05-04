Thank You and Best Wishes, Kathy Procopio

We wish to take a moment of personal privilege, so to speak, to acknowledge the recent retirement of Kathy Bright Procopio, who worked in the advertising department of the Revere Journal for almost three decades.

Kathy was great at her job as an advertising representative — professional, meticulous to detail, and helpful to all of our customers.

People walking into the Journal offices on Broadway enjoyed going over to Kathy’s desk to talk with her.

And for us, Kathy was a true friend of everyone who worked here at the Journal. We were fortunate to have had Kathy as a colleague for so many years.

We know we join with all of our Revere Journal family in wishing Kathy all the best in the future years of her retirement.