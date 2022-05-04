Arrigo Invites Residents, Community Stakeholders to May 10 Final McKinley School Revisioning Presentation

Mayor Arrigo is inviting both Revere residents and community stakeholders to the final presentation of the McKinley School Revisioning Process on May 10, 2022. Through funding from the MassDevelopment Real Estate Technical Services Program, planners in the City’s Department of Planning and Community Development (DPCD) held community meetings throughout the month of March that collected public input on how to rehabilitate the former McKinley School and repurpose the building into a community hub for art, education, entrepreneurship, and workforce training.

Consultants from Studio Luz Architects will present a summary of community feedback collected and display architectural renderings of how the building can be repurposed to meet the needs of the Revere community. Planners from DPCD will outline upcoming phases for advancement of the project from its early design phase to its future reactivation as an accessible community hub for art, education, entrepreneurship, and workforce development. The McKinley School Revisioning process advances key programming goals from the 2021 Revere Workforce Development Plan, which is available to view at the City’s Community Development page.

This presentation will be held in person on May 10th, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at the Staff Sargent William J. Hill School located at 51 Park Avenue, Revere. This meeting will also be streamed live on Revere TV. For more information about this meeting and the McKinley School Revisioning Project, please contact Julie DeMauro at [email protected]