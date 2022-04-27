Lincoln School Window and Door Replacement Project Moves Forward

The Lincoln Elementary School will most likely be getting all its doors and windows replaced soon.

CFO Richard Viscay said the replacement plan is part of the Massachusetts School Building Authority’s Accelerated Repair Program.

“The City is eligible for up to 76 percent reimbursement on this loan for $3.7 million, but the exact amount of the loan will be reduced by the amounts of the reimbursements we get from the MSBA,” explained Viscay. “The Council approves the gross amount of the bond, and automatically any grants that we get will reduce that loan authorization.”

The matter will now go to a public hearing.