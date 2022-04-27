License Commission Grants License for Park N Go Operation

The Revere License Commission took up a full agenda of items at its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday, April 20, in the City Council Chamber.

Chairman Robert Selevitch and fellow commission members Daniel Occena and Linda Guinasso were on hand for the meeting.

The chief highlight of the session was the commission’s approval of a license to Matthew Philbin that will permit him to operate a Park N Go business for 220 cars at 44 Railroad St.

The specific item on the commission’s agenda was as follows: Park N Go, 44 Railroad Street Matthew Philbin, President, Application for a Commercial Parking Lot License: Application of Park N Co, 44 Railroad Street, Matthew Philbin, President, has made application for a Parking Lot license for park & fly to be exercised at the same location. Requested number of parking spaces is 220.

Atty. Cosmo Karalolas of the Law Offices of D’Ambrosio LLP appeared with employees from Park N Go to present the application.

“This will be a 24/7 park-and-fly business that is suitable for the Technology Enterprise District and is compatible with the other businesses in the district.,” said Karalolas. He also noted that similar parking lot businesses operate in this district and there will be no issues with additional traffic.

“This also will complement the ongoing redevelopment of the district and will promote the continued revitalization of the district, which is home to many hospitality businesses,” said Karalolas, who also noted that the city will realize significant taxes from the parking business.

Karalolas pointed out that Mayor Brian Arrigo, the City Council (including the Ward Councillor), and the Site Plan Review Committee all have given their blessing to the project. He also said the Community Development Office supports the project.

Guinasso said she has seen the work of the developer, Mr. Philbin, in other projects around the city and, “He is a man who sticks to his word. Parking in the City of Revere is desperately needed.”

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky spoke in favor of the project, likewise noting the many projects undertaken by Mr. Philbin that have benefited the city.

Former City Councillor Anthony Zambuto also voiced his support for the project.

However, Attorney Adam Kupozol of 255 State St., Boston, representing an abutter, Durant Performance Coatings Inc., which has an address at 112 Railroad St., asserted that the application is premature.

He told the commission that the permit that has been approved by the City Council presently is in litigation and that the Site Plan Review Committee has not given its final approval because of a pending traffic review study.

He further said that users of the present parking lot are parking on his client’s property because of a lack of signage, which also is creating a safety issue.

“I’m asking that you defer your decision until the traffic study is completed and the Site Plan Review Committee has made a decision,” said Kupozol.

The operations manager of the Park N Go business was asked to step forward by Occena and conceded that when he first came on the job, users of the parking lot were parking on the easement shared with Durant.

“I take responsibility for initially allowing parking in the easement between the two properties, but that will not occur again,” now that he has become aware of the problem, he said.

Karalolas also noted that the traffic study has been completed and has been uploaded by the engineer hired by the Park N Go to the city’s web site.

“This has been passed by the City Council and approved by Frank Stringi and I’m satisfied with what I’ve heard,” said Guinasso. “We definitely need more parking in the city.”

“This is in litigation and I’m satisfied to let the courts decide this,” said Occena to Karalolas. “If it doesn’t go your way, then it all becomes undone.”

The commission voted 3-0 to approve the application.

Most of the other business that the commission took up was typically routine. The other matter that may have been controversial, a public hearing involving an altercation on February 28 at The Squire nightclub, was continued until May.

Peter DePesa, the club’s manager who was on hand for the meeting, informed the commission that the persons who were responsible for the incident, a fight allegedly started by the brother of a man involving a girlfriend, have been banned. He also said that the establishment now uses plastic barware instead of glass barware.

However, DePesa was informed by the commission that two police officers who were present for the incident were unable to appear because of scheduling conflicts.

The commissioners then voted to continue the matter to its May meeting so that the police officers can present testimony about the incident.

The other matters taken up by the commission were as follows:

Item # 1

Blessed Mother of the Morning Star Parish at St. Mary’s Church 670 Washington Ave., Ralph DeCicco, Event Manager, Application for a 1-day Malt/Wine, Common Victualler, and Entertainment License: Application of Blessed Mother of the Morning Star Parish at St. Mary’s Church for a 1-day Malt/Wine, Common Victualler, and Entertainment license to be exercised at St. Mary’s Church, 670 Washington Avenue on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 5 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. for a Holy Name Society Dinner Dance for parishioners. Expected attendance is 80, Entertainment to be provided by a DJ.

Mr. DeCicco, the vice-president of the Holy Name Society, presented the application to the commission.

“This has been two years in the making and parishioners are dying to finally have a gathering again,” said DeCicco. “It will be an indoors dinner dance just for parishioners.”

There were no opponents to the application and the commissioners voted 3-0 to approve it.

Item #2

Squire Revere, LLC, d/b/a Four Points by Sheraton Boston Logan Airport Revere, 407 Squire Road, Stevan Merrill, Manager, Application for Transfer of an All Alcohol Innholder License and Change of Manager: Application of Squire Revere, LLC d/b/a Four Points by Sheraton Boston Logan Airport Revere, 407 Squire Road, Stevan Merrill, Manager for transfer of an All Alcohol Innholder license from Driftwood Special Servicing, LLC, said license to be exercised at the same location, and a change of manager from David Hazboun.

Atty. John Mooradian from the DeMakis Law Office in Lynn presented the application. He was accompanied by Stevan Merrill.

Mooradian explained that this is simply a change of hotel ownership and that Merrill, who has more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality business and is TIPS-certified, will be the manager of record.

Merrill said there will be no changes to the hotel itself and that it will remain as a Four Points Sheraton for the foreseeable future.

There were no opponents to the transfer and the commission unanimously approved it.

Item #3

The Neighborhood Developers & City of Revere’s Night Market Team Sandler Square, Vanny Huot, Event Manager, Application for a 1-day Entertainment License: Application of The Neighborhood Developers & City of Revere’s Night Market Team for a 1-day Entertainment license to be exercised at Sandler Square on Friday, May 13, 2022, from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. with a rain date of Saturday, May 14th. Event is Arts in Sandler Square, and entertainment will consist of a one hour live musical performance and a playlist of international music. Expected attendance is 100.

Bonnie Huot presented the application to the commission. She said this is an “Appreciation Event” thanking the local neighbors for their support of the program and that it will be similar to events that have been held in the past

“I know that what you did in 2021 was a big success,” said Occena.

There were no opponents to the application and the commission voted 3-0 to approve it.

Item #4

R & M Foods, Inc., d/b/a D’Parma, 288 Broadway, Angela Rendon, Manager

Application for a Change of License Category to Malt/Wine with Cordials/Liqueurs: Application of R & M Foods, Inc. d/b/a D’Parma, Angela Rendon, Manager, to change the license category of a Malt/Wine restaurant to Malt/Wine with Cordials/Liqueurs.

Jolene and Angela Rendon, presented the application.

They told the commission that they have similar businesses in two other communities and are asking for the change in license in order to be able to make the same recipe for their sangrias in Revere as they do in their other restaurants.

“We thought we originally had this type of a license, but learned afterwards that we do not,” said Angela Rendon.

The commission had no questions.

“This is an extremely fine restaurant and I would like to see them be able to maintain the same consistency in their menu similar to what they have in their Winthrop location,” said Occena. “It will be good for their restaurant and the city.”

With no opposition, the commission approved the application by a vote of 3-0.

Item #5

Arkon Motors, Inc., d/b/a 1A Auto Way, 441 Lee Burbank Highway, Charles Valentim, Principal, Application for a Change of Officers/Directors: Application of Arkon Motors, Inc. d/b/a 1A Auto Way, Charles Valentim, Principal, holder of a Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer license for a change of officers/directors. All operations to remain the same.

Mr. Valentim presented the application.

“We pretty much will keep on doing things the way we’ve been doing,” said Valentim. “This is just a change of officers.”

In response to a question from Selevitch, Valentim said he has been in the business for a number of years.

The commission voted 3-0 to approve the application.

Item #6

Christopher Viarella, Jr., d/b/a Millennium Motors Sales, 190 American Legion Highway Christopher Viarella, Jr., Principal, Application for Transfer of a Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer License: Application of Christopher Viarella, Jr. d/b/a Millennium Motor Sales, Christopher Viarella, Jr., Principal for transfer of a Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer license from Pat Tata, Jr. (deceased). Transfer is to change ownership as part of distribution of prior owner’s estate.

Mr. Viarella, the nephew of the late Mr. Tata, presented the application to the commission. He said that after his uncle had passed, the business had been handed over to him. He said there will be no changes to the operation of the business.

With no opposition, the commission approved the application unanimously.

Item #7

United Auto Center, Inc., d/b/a JR Car Sales, 400 Beach Street, Francisco de Sales Barbosa Neto, Principal, Application for Transfer of a Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer License: Application of United Auto Center, Inc. d/b/a JR Car Sales, Francisco de Sales Barbosa Neto, Principal, for transfer of a Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer license from Circle Auto Gallery, Inc. Transfer is for consolidation of multiple companies under one corporation; principal owner to remain the same.

Mr. Neto presented the application. He said that his operation will remain the same and that he is simply changing the name on the license to reflect the same name as similar businesses he has in Newton and Lynn.

Occena questioned the issue of whether there has been a problem with an excess of cars beyond the 19 cars he is allotted in his license. Neto said this has been a temporary issue because he recently lost the ability to park 30 cars in a nearby overflow lot. He said that he will be able to park his excess cars at his business on the Lynnway.

Guinasso also brought up the issue of parking for employees and customers.

“John Mooney Rd. (which intersects with Beach St.) is a congested roadway,” said Guinasso. “I ask that you be considerate of the neighbors.”

There were no opponents to the application and it was approved unanimously.

Item #9

Kenneth G. LaFauci, d/b/a Brothers Auto Body 16 Naples Road, Kenneth G. LaFauci, Manager, Application for a Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer License: Application of Kenneth G. LaFauci d/b/a Brothers Auto Body, for a Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer License, said license to be exercised at 16 Naples Road. Requested hours are Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and requested number of cars for sale is two. This matter was continued from last meeting; the applicant requests a continuance until the next meeting.

This item, which has been continued at three previous meetings, was further continued by the commission.

Hearings:

Item #10

St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere Street, Reverend Karunaya Xavier Arulraj, Administrator, Hearing: Hearing into operation of an unlicensed commercial parking lot.

Robert Marra, a former member of the License Commission, appeared with Rev. Arulraj on behalf of the church. He told the commission that upon receiving a letter from the commission, the church discontinued using the church’s parking lot as an overflow parking lot for a local business.

“We acknowledge the transgression as pointed out by the commission in its letter,” said Marra, who said the church merely was seeking to generate some revenue.

“No one is looking to hurt the church, but they do need a license if they want to continue this sort of operation,” said Selevitch.

In view of Marra’s representation that the church no longer is allowing its lot to be used for parking, the commission took no action.

COMMUNICATIONS:

1. Letter from MHF Logan Operating V, LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn Revere detailing proposed measures to remedy parking license violations.

2. Notification from Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) of a Return No Action for a license amendment application of Four Partners, Inc. d/b/a Antonia’s at the Beach.

3. ABCC advisory regarding the further expansion of patio service and takeaway/delivery of alcohol by on-premises licensees.

4. Notice from ABCC regarding the approval of guidelines for outdoor alcoholic beverage service areas.

License Renewals:

Common Victualler:

Sainte Corp. d/b/a Nick’s Deli, 750 Washington Avenue

Kell’s Kreme, Inc., 437 Revere Beach Boulevard

Queen Associates, Inc. d/b/a Twist & Shake, 82 Revere Beach Boulevard Queen Associates, Inc. d/b/a Wicked Eats, 76 Revere Beach Boulevard

After the commission approved the license renewals, the commissioners voted to adjourn until their next meeting, which is scheduled for Wednesday, May 18.