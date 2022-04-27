Arrigo and the Revere DPCD Distribute $380,000 in CDBG Funds to 38 Small Businesses Throughout City

Over the next few weeks, Mayor Brian Arrigo and The City of Revere Department of Planning and Community Development (DPCD) will distribute $380,000 in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) to 38 small business owners who operate in the City of Revere. The program was announced in January 2022 and is aimed to help small entrepreneurs as they withstand the continued pressures of operating in a COVID environment. Micro-enterprises are defined as businesses with no more than five employees – such as hair and nail salons and small family-run operations. During this round of funding, more than 84-percent of the businesses awarded are owned by people of color, and 52-percent woman owned.

“Revere’s Department of Planning and Community Development has done a fantastic job over the last few years expanding and making the CDBG program more accessible for those who need it most,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “The CDBG program is essential to how our city operates, and, whether or not our residents know it, the program benefits us all. From infrastructure projects to funding direct services for residents and small businesses, the program touches on almost every sector of municipal responsibility. I am proud of the work our Department of Planning and Community Development has accomplished over the last few years and I’m looking forward to seeing the program expand even further.”

The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program has operated nationally since 1975, and today, the City of Revere funds a number of important projects through the funding source. This round, 38 microenterprise small businesses in Revere were awarded:

• Sofia’s Beauty Salon

• Divine Children Educational Daycare

• La Firma Barbershop

• The Art of Learning

• La Abuela Carmen

• Wendy’s Daycare

• Amab Van Tax Service

• AC’s Cards & Video Games

• 4 Seasons Boba Tea

• Fun Family Daycare

• Family Daycare

• Argan Beauty Palace

• Yenny’s Childcare

• Sarah’s Daycare

• Rise Celestial Studios

• Derek’s Barbershop

• Hamouda Barbershop

• Salon 187

• Thmor Da

• New Creation

• Lavilla Jewelers

• Wissals Daycare

• Timeless Beauty

• We Do Services

• La Finca Burger

• Safari Sky Travel

• Kelley’s Beauty Salon

• Nicole Nyland Skincare

• Mak’s Roast Beef

• Kat Beauty Cosmetics

• Almonte Multi Service

• Maparche/Perros Paisas

• Good Diner

• Companion’s Restaurant

• Garfield Daycare

• Lenny’s Barbershop

• Rainbow Learning Center

• Kind Word Daycare

“I had a conversation a few weeks ago with one of the business recipients – the CDBG check will help stock her inventory, pay rent, and generally up-keep her salon – this is life-changing help,” said Danielle Osterman, Community Development Program Manager. “The program is a huge opportunity for our small businesses and entrepreneurs and we will continue to think of ways to expand the program.”

This work coupled with the city’s overall master plan, Next Stop Revere, will create the tools and policies necessary for the next generation of success in Revere. Visit the Department of Planning and Community Development’s webpage on revere.org for more information.