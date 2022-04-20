RHS Sports Roundup

RHS Baseball Team Edges Malden, 2-1 Behind Boudreau

The Revere High baseball team celebrated Patriots Day in appropriate fashion with a 3-2 victory over Greater Boston League rival Malden on Monday morning.

After yielding both of the Malden runs in the opening inning, Revere starting pitcher Dom Boudreau tossed shutout baseball the rest of the way. Dom fanned 12 Golden Tornado hitters while allowing just three hits over the seven-inning route.

Malden’s two runs in the first came across after Boudreau walked the first two batters (Dom would walk only one more Golden Tornado over the final six frames.) The first run eventually scored on a first-and-third double steal and the second came across on an RBI base hit.

The Patriots got one back in the bottom of the first when junior Mikey Popp walked, stole second, advanced to third on a passed ball, and scored on a ground-out by Giancarlo Miro.

The score remained at 2-1 until the fifth. Popp once again got things going by drawing a base-on-balls. A grounder to short by Andrew Leone resulted in a throwing error by Malden on which Popp — who was running on the pitch — was able to come all the way around to tie the score at 2-2.

Andrew made it to third on the error and then trotted home with the eventual game-winning tally on a base hit by Miro.

“We didn’t play our best game and we left some runs out there with poor situational hitting and baserunning miscues,” said RHS head coach Michael Manning. “But Dom was dealing — he threw strikes and made them earn their way on, and the defense had his back. I think he got better as the game went on.”

The Patriots donned special “Lynn Strong” T-shirts in the pre-game warm-ups and dedicated the game to show their support for Lynn DiMarzo, the wife of assistant coach Rich DiMarzo, who is battling breast cancer.

Revere now stands at 4-2 overall and 4-1 in the GBL. Manning and his crew are scheduled to host GBL rivals Everett this morning (Wednesday) at 10:00 and Somerville on Monday. They will trek to Lynn Classical next Wednesday.

RHS Girls Track Dispatches Somerville, 92-35; Now 3-0

The Revere High girls outdoor track and field team improved to 3-0 on the season with a huge 91-35 win over Somerville last week.

The top scorer of the meet was RHS senior captain Carolina Bettero who took first place in all four of her events to score 20 points for her team. Carolina jumped a lifetime personal record (PR) in the long jump with a leap of 16’-1” and a season PR in the triple jump with a final landing of 31-’9”. Both jumps are less than two feet away from the school records.

Bettero also continued to reign supreme this season in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 77.8 and in the 100 hurdles with a clocking of 17.9.

Junior Natalia Lopez scored 10 points for the Lady Patriots with two first-place finishes in the discus (73’-7”) and shot put (24’-7”).

Senior Captain Jerelys Canales was close behind with nine points on the day. Her first-place finish in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.5 is only 0.2 away from the school record. Jerelys also recorded a second-place finish in the high jump with a leap of 4’-4” and a third place in the long jump with a PR leap of 15’-4.5”.

Liv Yuong continued her dominance in the high jump with a first-place jump of 4’-10” and a second-place finish in the 100 hurdles (18.9), totaling another eight points for the Lady Patriots.

Sophomore Janaya Ruperto recorded seven points for the RHS side of the scoresheet. Her second-place finish in the 400 dash (66.4) was only 2.7 seconds away from the school record. Janaya also earned a second-place ribbon in the 100 dash (13.9) and a third place in the high jump (4’-2”).

A newcomer to the team, freshman Ashley Rodriguez, continues to improve every week and is adding critical points to the Revere tally at each meet. Ashley achieved a second-place finish in both the 400 hurdles (83.6) and the 200 meter dash (29.5).

Kyra Delaney continued her dominance in the 200 with a first-place win and a huge PR of 28.4. Kyra also secured a third place in the 100 with a time of 14.1.

On the distance side of things, junior Alannah Burke took home another first place in the 800 meters with a time of 2:40.3. Teammate Maajda Louaddi grabbed third in the 800 with a 3:30.7.

Rocio Gonzalez secured a first-place finish for the team with a win in the two mile (14:50.2).

The RHS milers took home second and third. Senior captain Fatima Hartout took the second spot with a clocking of 6:42.5 and Samantha Solis grabbed third with a time of 8:01.5.

Other second-place finishers for the Revere team included Camilla Echeverri in the discus (52’-10”) and Jocelyn Lazo in the javelin (56’-1”).

Adding third-place points for Revere were Angelina Montoya in the discus (49’-5”), Camilla Echeverri in the shot-put (18’-11.5”), Yara Belguendouz in the 100 hurdles (20.2), and Jessie Jones in the 400 dash (71.5).

“Overall, the girls had a great meet,” said RHS head coach Racquel MacDonald. “The nice weather allowed for some huge PRs and their talent and hard work is really starting to show at this point in the season.

“We have a lot of girls getting closer and closer to school records, which is so exciting,” added MacDonald. “There is no meet over April vacation, so the girls should be able to rest up and keep up with their training in preparation for Lynn English on April 26th.”

Somerville No Problem for Boys Track Squad

The much-anticipated matchup last Tuesday between the Revere and Somerville boys track teams, who had dueled in their meetings that were decided by razor-thin margins last winter (both won by Revere in the last race of the day), turned out to be anticlimactic in the wake of a dominating 84.5-46.5 victory by the Patriots.

Revere took first place in 10 of the 14 individual events. The Patriots swept the shot-put and took two of the three top places in every event except the triple jump and the javelin.

Ramadan Barry and JV Cunha were double-winners for the Patriots. Ramadan took first in the high jump with a leap of 5’-8” and in the long jump with a flight of 20’-4”. Barry also scored three points with a second-place performance in the 110 hurdles in 18.2 to lead the Patriots in scoring with 13 points on the day.

JV grabbed the top spot in the 800 in a time of 2:05.2 and the mile with a clocking of 5:16.6.

Additional first-place finishers for Revere were: Augusto Goncalves in the triple-jump with a final landing of 41’-1”; Moe Hussein in the shot-put with a toss of 37’-6.5”; Anwar Maroouh in the discus with a spin of 81’-7”; Tom Desir in the 400 hurdles in time of 1:04.8; Javan Close in the 110 hurdles in a clocking of 17.4; and Allen Hou in the 200 dash in 24.1.

Adding three points to the Revere side of the scoresheet with second-place performances were: Desir in the high jump (5’-4”); Maroouh in the shot-put (31’-4”); Walter Rodriguez in the discus (81’-1”); Mark Marchese in the 100 dash in 11.6; Keny Guerrero in the 400 dash in 54.2; Sami Elasri in the 800 in 2:11.2; Kenan Batic in the mile in 5:22.5: and Mohamed Oualani in the two-mile in 13:02.2.

Contributing single points to the Patriot cause with third-place efforts were: Marchese in the long jump (19’-4”); Kevin Purciful in the shot-put (31’-0”); Carlos Rizo in the javelin (109’-9”); Goncalves in the 400 hurdles (1:06.1) and two-mile (13:36.1); Guerrero in the 100 dash (11.9); Latrell Ashby in the 200 dash (24.3); and Desir in the 400 dash (55.6).

Close added half a point with his tie for third place in the high jump (5’-2”).

The win improved the Patriots’ record to 3-0 on the season. Coach Sam Rose and his crew had no meets scheduled for the vacation week and will return to action next Tuesday (April 26) with a meet against Lynn English at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

RHS Boys Tennis Blanks Everett, 5-0

The Revere High boys tennis team earned a 5-0 decision over Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Everett last week.

Leading the way for the Patriots was their senior captain and number one player, Ashton Hoang, who cruised past his Crimson Tide counterpart in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0.

Matthew Chianca likewise won by a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at second singles and Rayan Sarhrani was victorious at third singles, 6-2, 6-0.

In the doubles matches, the first doubles duo of Alec Waxer and Kenny Le triumphed 6-0, 6-0, and the second doubles tandem of Walid Ichcho and Mo Al-Azzawi topped their Everett counterparts, 6-0, 6-2.

In a match later in the week with another GBL foe, Malden, the Patriots came up short by a score of 4-1. The combo of Luis Galvez and Moises Alfaro won their match at second doubles, 6-3, 6-4.

The first doubles tandem of Le and Waxer put up a good fight, but fell in three sets, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2. Chianca, playing at third singles, also fought hard in a 6-4, 7-6 (7-2) loss.

“The match was actually very close,” said RHS head coach Mike Flynn. “If we had pulled out wins at third singles and first doubles, we would have won the match.”

The Patriots are scheduled to play at Everett today (Wednesday) and will host Somerville on Monday and Lynn Classical next Wednesday.

Three More Victories for RHS Boys Volleyball

The Revere High boys volleyball team improved to 5-0 on the season with a trio of victories this past week. Coach Lianne Mimmo’s squad defeated three non-league rivals, Madison Park, Boston Latin Academy, and Pioneer Charter School of Everett, all by shutout scores of 3-0.

The Patriots were scheduled to meet Somerville yesterday (Tuesday) and will trek to 25th-ranked Malden today (Wednesday) for a noontime match. They will play at O’Bryant next Monday and will host Winchester next Tuesday.

RHS Girls Lacrosse Continues to Improve

Although the Revere High girls lacrosse team fell short in its contests this past week, the Lady Patriots continue to work hard and improve.

“Our goalie, Aya Elkawakib, has been great,” said RHS head coach Amy Rotger. “She has been working really hard to keep us in our games.

“Our captains, Skyla DeSimone and Angela Huynh, have been great leaders for our team,” Rotger added. “Zoey LeGrand and Mariah Rogers have also been great leaders. Our whole team is really working hard as a whole and we are improving every game.”

Rotger and her crew were scheduled to host Greater Boston League (GBL) opponent Somerville yesterday (Tuesday). They will travel to GBL foe Malden next Tuesday.

RHS Boys Lacrosse Hosts Lynn Tomorrow

The Revere High boys lacrosse team is scheduled to host Greater Boston League rival Lynn tomorrow (Thursday) morning on the turf at Harry Della Russo Stadium at 10:00.

Although the Patriots came up short in their contests with Matignon and Malden this past week, RHS head coach Zach McDannell has been seeing positive signs from his squad.

“Even with the losses, the team is improving in their defense,” said McDannell. “Regardless of the score, we continue to look to improve during and after the game.”

RHS goalie Vinny Snyder continues to give the Patriots a solid effort in the net, making 12 saves against Matignon and 13 saves against Malden

McDannell and his crew will host GBL foe Medford next Tuesday.

Impressive Outings for RHS JV Softball

The Revere High junior varsity softball team has turned in some strong performances in the early-going this season.

In the season-opener against Lynn Classical, Francesca Reed led the Revere offense, driving in four runs on three hits. The Lady Patriots maxed out on the five runs that are allowed in their half of the first inning.

Danni Randall started the brisk afternoon on the mound for Revere, shutting down her Lady Ram opponents with three strikeouts.

Revere put up five more runs in the second frame. Lynn Classical responded with five tallies of their own, but once again the Lady Patriots pushed across five runs in the third and the fourth.

Cate Morgan came in to close out the game for Revere with six strikeouts, no hits, and no runs allowed. Revere scored five more markers in what would prove to be the fifth and final inning of the game because of time constraints.

Ruby Aguilar had a memorable debut by hitting a double for three RBIs on the first pitch of her first at-bat of the season.

“It was a strong start to a promising season for these athletes with a big win of 25-6,” said RHS JV coach Krissy Govertsen.

Last Monday, Medford came to Revere for the first home game this spring. After the Lady Mustangs scored twice in the opening inning, Revere responded with three runs scored by Jocelyn Nugent, Josephine Piccardi, and Francesca Reed on RBI hits by Reed and Ruby Aguilar.

An attempt to steal home by Medford in the second was squashed when Maeve Hurley tossed the ball to Danni Randall for the first out. Cate Morgan commanded the defense from center field by catching two fly balls and keeping one more in front of her, allowing only a double and one RBI for Medford, which tied the game at 3-3.

However, Revere put five more runs on the board with the help of some patient at-bats, good base running, and RBI hits by Aguilar and Yaritza Mendez.

An error in the following inning allowed Medford to score two more before Randall struck out two Lady Mustangs to end the inning.

Revere came back with a two-out rally after two strikeouts in the third inning when Hurley almost knocked the ball out of the park and earned a triple and an RBI. Piccardi and Reed maintained the Revere momentum when each drove in a run, bringing the score to 11-5. Morgan then took to the mound, shutting out Medford for the remainder of the game.

“These players are looking forward to a spring of good softball,” said Govertsen.

RHS Freshman Softball Tops Northeast, 13-4

The Revere High freshman softball team put it all together to earn a 13-4 triumph over Northeast Regional last Wednesday.

Lady Patriot starting pitcher Gianna Chiodi set the tone on the mound with three strikeouts in the first inning. Revere grabbed a lead in the bottom of the first when Kayla Sjursen hit an RBI and then scored when Jenna Yelmokas struck an inside-the-park home run for a 3-0 Revere advantage.

A series of errors in the second inning allowed Northeast to score a run, but a strikeout and good defense prevented further damage.

Patient at-bats by the Lady Patriots put players in scoring position in the bottom of the second, with Lindsay Pineda scoring on an RBI base hit by Marisella D’Amelio, which was followed by two runs stolen by D’Amelio and Anna Doucette.

Northeast responded by stealing a run for themselves in the third inning, but Revere put the game away with five more runs thanks to RBI hits from Katelyn Giovanniello, Zuhey Pastrana, and Pineda.

Chloe O’Neil took to the mound for Revere in the fourth inning. Chloe started the frame by fanning the first two batters she faced, but a hit produced a run for Northeast before O’Neil ended the inning with another strikeout.

Chloe then helped her own cause with an inside-the-park home run that also brought in Doucette. A series of walks accounted for another Revere run before time ran out, bringing the final score to 13-4 in favor of Revere.

Car Wash Saturday for RHS Softball Program

The Revere High softball team will be holding a car wash fundraiser this Saturday from 9 AM to 1 PM behind City Hall.

Come out and support the RHS players in their fundraising efforts!