Overnight Soil Removal and Site Restoration Work Adjacent to Airport Station Begins April 25

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will be conducting overnight construction operations in the area immediately behind the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) Blue Line Airport Station in East Boston. The work is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 25, and will be conducted nightly, from Monday through Friday, during overnight hours from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. No lane closures are anticipated for this work and there will be no impacts to MBTA train or bus service. This work is anticipated to last through the summer months.

The work will include the removal and disposal of unsuitable soils and materials and the restoration of sites in accordance with approved plans and environmental permits/requirements.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are also encouraged to:

• Dial 511 and select a route to hear real–time conditions.

• Visit www.mass511.com, a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

• Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

• Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.