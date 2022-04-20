Obituaries 04-20-2022

Rosalie DeRosa

Active in the Community and at Revere and Everett Senior Centers

Rosalie DeRosa of Revere passed away on April 11 at the age of 92.

Rosalie was born and raised in East Boston before moving to Revere in 1975. Her career kept her busy working for several insurance companies throughout the Boston area. Rosalie was heavily involved in her community, whether it be working the polls on Election Day, helping fellow seniors at the Revere and Everett senior centers, or advocating for free senior parking at the municipal lot. Rosalie was an active parishioner at St. Mary’s of the Assumption in Revere. She loved traveling and spending time with family and friends.

The daughter of the late Michael and Rose (Ferlito) DeRosa, she was the cherished sister of Margaret DiGiacomandrea and her husband,Tito of Revere; adored aunt of Deborah Bowen and her husband, John of New York and Sandra Preston and her husband, Kevin of Ashland; cherished great-aunt of Rachel Bowen and her boyfriend, Casey Marvell of New York and Olivia Preston of Ashland. She is also lovingly survived by many dear friends and extended family.

A visitation will be held in the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere today, Wednesday, April 20 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, 670 Washington Ave, Revere at 12 Noon. Entombment to follow in Holy Cross Mausoleum, Malden. At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Rosalie’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For guestbook, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Evelyn LaCascia

G.E. Retiree

Evelyn (Vacca) La-

Cascia of Revere on April 15 peacefully returned to God at 94 years of age, just two weeks shy of her 95th birthday.

The beloved wife of the late Philip LaCascia, she was the devoted mother of the late Carol LaCascia White and her husband, Stephen of Lynn, Linda LaCascia of Revere and Charles LaCascia and his wife, Tricia of Hopkinton; cherished grandmother of Craig White and Scott LaCascia-White of Lynn and Sam LaCascia, Emma LaCascia, and Max LaCascia of Hopkinton.

Private services were held by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Hazel Smith

G.E. Retiree

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Friday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere for Hazel R. (Brown) Smith, 97, who died in the peace and presence of her loving family, at her home on Saturday, April 16. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the Funeral Home at 12:15 p.m. following the visitation. Interment will be private.

Hazel was born and raised in Everett, one of three children of her late parents, Chester Brown, Sr. and Hazel M. (Wetmore) Brown.

Hazel was educated in Everett and was a graduate of Everett High School, Class of 1942. She began to work at John Hancock Life Insurance Company in Boston as a Secretary.

On June 13, 1948, Hazel married her beloved husband, Richard J. Smith. The couple remained in Everett and at that time, Hazel stepped away from the workforce to raise her two daughters. She was a devoted and dedicated mother and wife.

She took great pride in her home and how she raised her girls. When the girls were grown, she returned to the workplace and took a secretarial position at General Electric from where she retired after 15 years of service.

Hazel enjoyed going to Wonderland Racetrack and dining out at restaurants. Above all, she cherished her time being surrounded by her family.

She was the beloved wife of 28 years to the late Richard J. Smith; the loving mother of Deborah J. Smith of Peabody and Christine A. Smith and her companion, John Martin of Quincy; the cherished grandmother of Melissa A. Quarleno of Peabody and Lisa M. Cronin and her husband, Jeremy of Boxford; adored great grandmother of Mackennzie, Seamusa and Logan and the dear sister of the late Chester Brown, Jr. and Richard Brown. She is also lovingly survived by her former son-in-law, John M. Quarleno of Wakefield and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Care Dimension, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923.

The staff at Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals is most honored to have assisted the family in completing funeral arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Patricia Mae Christoforo Stone

She Will Be Greatly Missed by All Who Knew and Loved Her

Patricia Mae Christoforo Stone, 90, born in Medford and raised on Revere Beach died on a blue sunny day, April 10, 2022 at Arbor Hospice in Saline, MI. She lived in Ann Arbor, MI at Cranbrook Tower Apartments for 18 years prior to her stay at Hospice.

Patricia grew up on the beach with her devoted parents, Patrick Christoforo, and E. Mildred (Mutch) Christoforo, and loving sisters, Paula Peterson of Marblehead and Priscilla Davis (Robert) of Winthrop (deceased).

She excelled in school and was a tap dancer, tumbler and cheerleader at Revere High School. Patricia graduated from Salem State Teachers College in 1953 with a bachelors degree in education, one of the highlights of her life. She taught elementary school in Long Beach, CA for two years before marrying Paul Stone from Cooperstown, NY who she met working summers at the Otesaga Hotel.

Patricia was a vibrant and dedicated mother to four children: Tamar Maryott, (Guy) from Monroeton, PA, Ellen Stone (Roger Lauer) from Ann Arbor, MI, Timothy Stone (Linda) from Aston, PA and Carlena Back (Greg) from Stroudsburg, PA. She was proud to be a grandmother to Josh Evans (Geneva Langston Evans), Rebekah Lauer, Laura Maryott, Clare Lauer, Abby Lauer, Sarah Maryott, and Gregory Back, and a great-grandmother to Keira Langston Evans and Clayton Paul Maryott.

Patricia and her husband raised their children in Spring Hill, PA for many years. She was an amazing cook and baker and helped raise and preserve most of the family’s food. It was not uncommon for her to host large family gatherings with games of whiffle ball and kick-the-can afterward.

Patricia was kind and funny, endlessly energetic and full of wonder and joy about the life she lived. She also had an impeccable sense of style, loved clothes, Masterpiece Theater and beautiful objects that were timeless. Patricia taught her children to be honest, forthright, patient and strong.

After her divorce, Patricia returned to Boston in midlife and worked at both John Hancock Insurance and the Franklin Institute as a switchboard operator. She enjoyed living back near the Atlantic Ocean and spending time with her sisters, nieces and nephews, cousins, and aunt and uncle who still lived in her hometown of Revere Beach.

Patricia survived years of bipolar disorder, eventually receiving expert care at the University of Michigan Hospital Geriatric Center and Psychiatry Department, as well as the Turner Senior Resource Center. She loved living in Ann Arbor, Michigan at the end of her life among the trees, the river and near the Great Lakes.

Patricia enjoyed watching the Detroit Tigers, drinking tea, cooking, reading, playing bingo, and spending time with her family. She described herself as content and lucky before she died. Patricia will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Patricia’s name to Arbor Hospice (https://www.arborhospice.org/donate/), UM Geriatrics Social Work and Community Programs or the UM Psychiatry Emergency Fund for Children and Adolescent Psychiatry:https://leadersandbest.umich.edu/find/?s=67_24811_P00JM#!/give/basket/fund/339247. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.muehligannarbor.com for the Stone family.

Jennie Hittinger

Of Saugus, formerly of Revere

Jennie C. (Del Grosso) Hittinger, 91, died on Monday, April 18.

The wife of the late Richard Hittinger, she was born in Boston and raised in (Beachmont) Revere, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Crusch) Del Grosso. She was a resident of Saugus for the past 21 years and loved bowling.

Mrs. Hittinger is survived by five children: Robert Hittinger and his wife, Donna of Saugus, Doug Hittinger and his wife, Marie of Middleton, Lawrence Hittinger, Joyce Hittinger-Molloy and her husband, Joe and Janis Cannata and her late husband, John, all of Saugus and her daughter-in-law, Stacy Hittinger; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Scott Hittinger and three sisters, Maryann, Lilly and Catherine.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., Saugus on Thursday, April 21 from 3 to 7 p.m. A funeral will be held in the funeral home on Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. followed by interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jennie’s memory may be made to Care Dimensions at caredimensions.org.

For directions and condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.