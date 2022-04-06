State Treasury Partners With Board of Library Commissioners for Financial Literacy Month

The State Treasurer’s Office of Economic Empowerment (OEE) is partnering with the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners (MBLC) to offer financial education resources to library visitors during April, which is Financial Literacy Month. Materials are applicable for individuals of all ages and will be available online and in libraries across Massachusetts.

OEE and MBLC will provide visitors with a list of financial literacy books for children, teens, and adults, along with finance themed coloring sheets and access to free financial education websites and webinars. The agencies will also host a free, virtual Money Talk Tuesday event on April 19th to offer smart investment advice to young adults and adults of every age. Registration details for the event will be available online via the Office of Economic Empowerment soon.

“Massachusetts libraries play a vital role in providing access to learning materials, and we are so pleased to kick off our partnership with them during Financial Literacy Month,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg. “Now, when you visit the library, you will be able to experience free, age-appropriate resources on important and timely financial topics.”

“We are excited to be working with the Office of Economic Empowerment for Financial Literacy Month,” said MBLC Director James Lonergan. “Their resources provide all Massachusetts residents the opportunity to learn about financial wellness, and we are glad to offer libraries as a platform for those resources.”

Learn more about these financial literacy resources by visiting your local library, using MBLC’s online portal, or reaching out to the Office of Economic Empowerment.

On the first day she took office, Treasurer Goldberg created the Office of Economic Empowerment (OEE) with the goal of increasing financial stability for everyone in Massachusetts. The office works to promote programs that serve women, families, high school students, Veterans, and seniors. Its initiatives focus on closing the race and gender wage gap, racial equity, increasing access to financial education, improving college affordability, and investing in STEM careers and education.

The Board of Library Commissioners is the agency of state government with the statutory authority and responsibility to organize, develop, coordinate and improve library services throughout the Commonwealth. The Board advises municipalities and library trustees on the operation and maintenance of public libraries, including construction and renovation. It administers state and federal grant programs for libraries and promotes cooperation among all types of libraries through regional library systems and automated resource sharing. It also works to ensure that all residents of the Commonwealth, regardless of their geographic location, social or economic status, age, level of physical or intellectual ability or cultural background, have access to essential new electronic information technologies and significant electronic databases.