RHS Sports Roundup

RHS Girls Track Cruises to Victory

The Revere High girls outdoor track and field team opened its 2022 season in strong fashion with a 93-38 victory over Greater Boston League rival Lynn Classical this past Friday at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

“The girls put out some great times, throws, and jumps, especially considering how early we are in the season, and the fact that the wind was really tough along the back straightaway,” said RHS head coach Racquel MacDonald.

Senior captain Carolina Bettero is back on the track and led the Lady Patriots in the scoring department. Carolina took first place in three of her four individual events, capturing the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 82.3; the triple jump with a final landing of 30’-6”; and the 100 meter hurdles in a clocking of 18.1. She also placed second in the high jump to contribute 18 points on the day to the Revere side of the scoresheet.

Junior Kyra Delaney also turned in an outstanding overall performance, taking home the first-place ribbons in all three of her events. Kyra ran a 13.7 in the 100m dash, 28.6 in the 200m dash, and threw 45’ in her first-ever javelin competition.

Junior Alannah Burke went 2-for-2 on the day, taking first place in both the two-mile run and the 800 meter run. Alannah finished the two mile in 13:51.3 and the 800 in 2:49.7.

Thrower Natalia Lopez also earned first places in both of her events. Natalia won the shot-put with a toss of 25’-3” and the discus with a spin of 80’-11”.

Newcomers to the team also scored in the throwing events. Angelina Montoya took second in the discus and Camila Echeverri grabbed third in the shot-put.

Freshman Liv Young continued to dominate the high jump in the outdoor season after a stellar indoor season. Liv earned first place with a season-opening leap of 4’-8”.

Jessie Jones also secured a first place in the 400m for Revere with a time of 73.2.

Additional second-place finishers included senior captain Fatima Hartout in the one mile in 6:51.8; Yasmin Riazi in the 400 dash in 75.6; Janaya Ruperto in the 200m dash with a clocking of 30.4; Hiba El Bzyouy in the 400m hurdles with a time of 90.6; and Yara Belguendouz in two events, the long jump with a leap of 12’ and the 100m hurdles with a time of 20.6.

Contributing single points to the Lady Patriots’ winning tally with third-place finishes were: senior captain Carly Bennett in the 800m in 3:14.8; Rocio Gonzalez in the mile with a time of 7:08.2; Marwa Riad in both the 400m and the long jump; Giselle Salvador in the 200 dash; Yasmin Riazi in the discus; Janaya Ruperto in the 100 dash; and Razan Belguendouz in the javelin.

“This team showed so much talent and hard work at this first meet,” said MacDonald. “I can’t wait to see what the season has in store for us.”

MacDonald and her crew are scheduled to host Everett tomorrow afternoon (Thursday) at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

Boys Track Wins Season-Opener

The Revere High boys outdoor track and field team opened its season with a dominating 121-15 victory over Greater Boston League rival Lynn Classical this past Friday at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

The Patriots won all 14 of the individual events en route to the victory.

Ricardo Goncalves led the way with three first-place finishes. Ricardo, the top hurdler in the GBL and one of the best in the state, handily triumphed in both hurdling events, the 110 high hurdles and the 400 hurdles. He won the 110 event with a clocking of 15.7 (which was almost six seconds faster than his closest Classical rival) and grabbed the 400 with a time of 63.7 (which was almost 15 seconds faster than the rest of the field).

Goncalves made it a trifecta on the day with a first-place effort in the triple jump with a final landing of 33’-3”.

Ramadan Barry won two events, the high jump with a leap of 6’-0” (which was 10 inches higher than the rest of the field) and the long jump with a performance of 17’-7”.

Other Patriots who took first place and scored points in multiple events were: Javan Close, who won the javelin with a throw of 98’-8”, took second in the high jump, and grabbed third in the 110 hurdles; Victor Pelatere, who captured the 800 in 2:27.4 and took second spot in the two-mile; Mohamed Ouakani, who won the two-mile in 13:23.2 and took second in the 800; Sami Elasri, who won the 400 dash in 56.5 and took second in the long jump; and Kevin Purciful, who won the discus with a spin of 77’-6” and took a third in the shot-put

Additional first-place finishers for the Patriots were: Allen Hou in the 100 meter dash in 11.8; Kenan Baltic in the mile in 5:16.1 (which was more than 40 seconds ahead of his closest Classical rival); Moe Hussein with a toss of 35’-8” in the shot-put; and Mark Marchese in the 200 dash in a clocking of 23.9.

Adding second-place points for the Patriots were: Tom Desir in the 400 dash (Tom also took a third in the high jump); Keny Guerrero in both the 100 dash and the 200 dash; Anwar Maroouh in the discus (Anwar also took third in the javelin); Deivis Cruceta in the javelin; Isaiah DeCrosta in the 400 hurdles; and Walter Rodriguez in the shot-put (Walter also grabbed a third in the shot-put);

Contributing single points with third-place performances were Ahmed Bellemsieh in both the triple jump and the mile and Felipe Maia in the 200 dash.

“It was a good first meet for us to figure out where we are at this early in the season,” said RHS head coach Sam Ros. “We have a lot of new kids joining the team and the sport for the first time in their lives. It was a great overall team win, but at the same time showed that we have a long way to go before we get where we need to be.”

Ros and his crew are scheduled to host GBL foe Everett tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon at HDR.

RHS Girls Lacrosse Tops Somerville, 9-6

The Revere High girls lacrosse team earned its first win of the season with a 9-6 triumph over Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Somerville last week.

Senior captain Angela Huynh paced the Lady Patriot offense with a four-goal performance. Fellow senior captain Skyla DeSimone reached the back of the Lady Highlander net for two goals and teammates Hadia Bellemisch, Zoey LeGrand, and Lynberlee Leng added a goal apiece.

“It was a great team effort,” said RHS head coach Amy Rotger. “Our goalie, Aya Elkawakibi, also did a great job defending the net.”

Rotger and her crew are scheduled to host GBL foe Malden today (Wednesday) at Harry Della Russo Stadium. They will travel to non-league opponent Georgetown on Friday and then will trek to Malden next Tuesday.

RHS Boys Volleyball Team Wins Opener

Revere hosted Pioneer Charter School of Saugus in its season-opener on Monday and cruised to a victory in straight sets with scores of 25-10, 25-15, and 25-17.

Christyan Berger recorded 23 assists in the win.

Coach Lianne Mimmo and her crew are scheduled to host Greater Boston League rival Medford today (Wednesday) and will travel to non-league opponent Arlington on Friday. The Patriots will entertain non-league foe Madison Park on Monday and will travel to non-league opponent Boston Latin next Wednesday.

RHS Boys Lacrosse Opens Season Today

The Revere High boys lacrosse team is set to spring into action today (Wednesday) when the Patriots travel to Lynn for their 2022 season-opener.

Coach Zach McDannell’s squad will be led by a trio of captains, seniors Vinny Snyder and Angel Ceja, both of whom are returning from last year, and Sylis Davis.

Juniors Cam Wickens and Hamza Ouriour also are key returnees from last year’s team.

“We have a new roster of beginner players and are looking forward to having a strong first week,” said McDannell.

The Patriots will journey to Medford tomorrow (Thursday) and will host non-league opponent Matignon Monday on the turf at Harry Della Russo Stadium. They will trek to Malden on Tuesday.

RHS Baseball Team Hosts English Today

The Revere High baseball team dropped its season-opener to Greater Boston League rival Lynn Classical, 3-1, on Monday afternoon.

Highlights for the Patriots included a nice pitching effort by Giancarlo Miro, who tossed three scoreless innings, and Andrew Leone, who had two hits on the day.

The Patriots were scheduled to host Lynn English yesterday (Tuesday) and then will hit the road for three games next week at Medford on Monday, at non-league opponent Swampscott on Tuesday, and at Chelsea on Wednesday.

Three Homes Games on Tap for RHS Softball

The Revere High softball team will host three opponents this coming week on their home field at St. Mary’s (Griswold) Park. The Lady Patriots will entertain non-league foe Weston on Friday, Greater Boston League (GBL) foe Medford on Monday, and GBL rival Chelsea next Wednesday.