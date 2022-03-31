Staff Sgt. Charles G. McMackin, Revere Resident Killed During WWII, Finally Returns to America After US Military Officials Account for Body in August 2021

WHAT: In August of 2021, American military officials were informed that a WWII veteran’s remains had been accounted for more than 78 years after a deadly plane crash in Romania. On Friday night, April 1, 2022 at approximately 8:30 PM, Staff Sgt Charles G. McMackin’s remains will finally land on American soil at Boston Logan Airport. Following the flight, a procession will drive through Revere on its way to Brookline. The procession will stop at Revere City Hall (281 Broadway), where Revere Police officers, State Police Officers, Revere Firefighters, Elected Officials and residents can pay their respects. This is open to the public, and anyone who would like to join is welcome.

McMackin was a Revere resident and the bombardier on a B-24 Liberator that participated in Operation Tidal Wave on Aug. 1, 1943, a massive bombing mission against the oil fields and refineries at Ploiesti, Romania, considered crucial to the Nazi war effort, according to the agency.

His plane crashed as a result of enemy anti-aircraft fire, and his remains were not identified following the war. His plane crashed into a farm in Romania – the owner of the farm found the remains and buried the bodies as a sign of respect. Because of this act of kindness, the Staff Sgt.’s remains stayed incredibly well-preserved. Following the war, the body was moved to a Belgium Cemetery for American remains, where they would later be found.

The remains were exhumed in 2017 and sent to Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for examination and identification. McMackin’s remains were identified using dental and anthropological analysis, as well as mitochondrial DNA analysis.

WHEN: Friday, April 1 @ 8:50 PM

WHERE: Revere City Hall Plaza, 281 Broadway Revere, MA (Parking in rear of building)



WHO: