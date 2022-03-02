Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational School Looks to Start Pilot Program in Revere

At the last Revere School Committee’s Committee of the Whole meeting representatives from Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational School (Voc) were on hand to discuss a new pilot program for Revere students only.

The pilot program pitched by Voc Superintendent David DiBarri would help decrease waitlisted students from Revere to the Voc.

“We really just wanted to come in front of the School Committee tonight to see if Revere is interested in looking at some possible options for Revere students to receive a vocational education even if they aren’t accepted to the regular school program at the Voc,” said DiBarri. “The Voc has a high waitlist and we really would love to collaborate with Revere and try to figure out a couple options or maybe look at a couple pilot programs to give some Revere students some access to some vocational technical education, while at the same time allowing them to stay in Revere and at Revere Public Schools”.

DiBarri explained that some of the vocational schools are looking to make vocational technical education easier to access for students.

“One option is where students would go to Revere High School and do all of their academics in the morning before lunch, and then they would be transported up to the Voc and attend a Northeast Vocational program from 12 o’clock to 2:30 pm,” said DiBarri. “Then they would be back in time at Revere High to be part of any sports or clubs or anything else that they wish to do there. That’s something Essex tech has really expanded and we thought we might take a look at it.”

DiBarri said with Revere being the Voc’s highest waitlist, he thought that the school would reach out to Revere first and see if there was any interest.

“The second program, which would again be a pilot program, would be for Northeast to collaborate with Revere and run some Chapter 74 programs in Revere,” said DiBarri. “I know most cities and towns are having challenges with space, but it would be something that would be in Revere and the students would remain Revere High School students. However, they wouldn’t have to go through the long strict process of getting Chapter 74 approval. So what we would do would share our expertise, share our resources, and work together to train instructors to work in Revere.”

As far as cost, DiBarri said the education funding would follow the student regardless if they were at the Voc or Revere High so the cost of implementing the pilot program would be minimal.

“Because the students would be part of a vocational program the state kicks in a little extra money,” said DiBarri. “We just wanted to come in front of the committee to see if there was interest in exploring it. We would definitely take it slowly and it would be in complete conjunction with Superintendent (Dianne) Kelly and the school committee.”