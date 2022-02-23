Senator Crighton Appointed Senate Chair of Joint Committee on Transportation

The Massachusetts State Senate announced that Brendan Crighton (D-Lynn) has been appointed Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Transportation. He will serve alongside State Representative William Straus, who is the House Chair of the Committee.

“Thank you to President Spilka for entrusting me with this important responsibility. Transportation is at a pivotal moment as we try to reach our emission reduction goals, combat congestion that is returning to pre-pandemic levels and decide how to effectively utilize once in a generation infrastructure funding,” said Senator Crighton. “I look forward to working with my colleagues in the legislature, local officials and community partners to build a 21st century transportation system that works for everyone.”

Senator Crighton has extensive experience working on a wide variety of transportation issues throughout his career as a legislative staffer, City Councilor and Legislator.

Former Senator McGee was Chair of this same Committee when Crighton served as his Chief of Staff. During his time serving on the Lynn City Council, Crighton authored a nationally recognized “Complete Streets” ordinance that mandates Lynn consider all modes of transportation (pedestrians, drivers, cyclists, those with mobility issues) when planning transportation projects.

As a Legislator, Senator Crighton has a record of supporting improved transportation. He joined the Lynn legislative delegation, local officials and community stakeholders in successfully advocating for the prioritization of his proposal known as the Environmental Justice Corridor (EJC). The EJC would electrify the commuter rail line from Boston to the North Shore and would increase frequency, which reducing costs to subway-like fares. While this project was approved, he continues to champion getting electrification funded and operational as soon as possible.

“We’re thrilled to have Sen. Crighton as the new Chair of the Transportation Committee. Sen Crighton has been a leader in the fight for a more equitable public transit system, from low-income fares to Regional Rail electrification,” said Jarred Johnson, Executive Director of TransitMatters. “We’re looking forward to working with Chair Crighton to build the sustainable, equitable, and affordable public transportation system the residents of the Commonwealth deserve.”

Josh Ostroff, Interim Director of the Transportation for Massachusetts Coalition, congratulated Senator Crighton and said he looked forward to working with him. “He is a collaborative, thoughtful legislator who understands the need for ambitious transportation policy to help address our climate crisis, modernize mobility, and promote transportation equity across the state,” said Ostroff.