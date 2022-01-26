Rizzo Insurance Announces Partnership With Arbella Insurance Group

The Rizzo Insurance Group is proud to announce the addition of the Arbella Insurance Group to their list of carriers they currently represent. Arbella Insurance Group, headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts, United States, is a regional property and casualty insurance company providing business and personal insurance in Massachusetts and Connecticut, as well as business insurance in Rhode Island and New Hampshire. Arbella Insurance Group serves as a carrier, partnering with independent insurance agencies throughout New England to write lines of commercial and personal insurance for its customers.

Paul Rizzo, President of Rizzo Insurance said “We are proud of our affiliation with Arbella Insurance. They have been serving thousands of consumers in our area since 1988 and their addition to our list of carriers will help us continue to provide our clients with the most options, the best coverage, and the most competitive pricing, all in one stop shopping.

The Rizzo Insurance Group is a community-based company that strives to be part of the communities they operate in. For over 35 years, they have worked with individuals, families and businesses to protect what matters most to them so that they may be adequately protected in the event of an unforeseen loss. They seek to acquire a mutual trust between their clients and their agency so that they may exchange an honest and open dialogue from which they can determine a correct and appropriate plan of action with regards to their client’s insurance portfolios.