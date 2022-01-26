Council Votes to Grant Special Employee Status for Athletic Department Positions

Special To The Journal

The City Council unanimously voted to approve a request from Mayor Brian Arrigo to grant Special Municipal Employee Status for Revere Public School Athletic Department positions.

Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe said he was the author of the original request to make the payment process “less arduous’ for employees.

“To clarify what this does is, if you work at the DPW or in another city department and you go to coach or assistant coach the jayvee basketball team or the high school baseball team, or you referee in the Parks League, in order to get paid, you have to come in front of the City Council for the Special Municipal Status,” explained Keefe.

“There have been some coaches that have waited almost two years to get paid. “They’ve done the job of course. Having to draft a letter and get Special Status, it’s a bit of a pain.

We figured this would make it easier on the school athletics department to just grant these into that category, so they don’t have to come in front of the City Council to get that stipend,” concluded Keefe.