Strike Out Your Ex This Valentine’s Day: Kings Dining and Entertainment Locations Will Be Hosting an Anti-Valentine’s Day Party

Kings Dining and Entertainment is hosting an Anti-Valentine’s Day Weekend where to get out some frustrations while over your ex. In addition to regular bowling and dining reservations, on Sunday the 13 and Monday the 14, guests can pay $10 to “Strike Out Your Ex” while bowling- you’d receive a keepsake Kings pin to write your ex’s name on and play with while you bowl, and then get to take it home afterwards as a memento! Please see photo attached.

They will also be offering a few fun, signature cocktails and dishes like the Sweetheart Sundae with vanilla ice cream, chocolate brownie, whipped cream, warm chocolate sauce, and conversation hearts and the Watermelon Sugar High with Ole Smoky Watermelon Whiskey, fresh lime, lemon and orange, Sprite, rhubarb bitters. Full menus by location can be found HERE.

WHEN:

Sunday, Feb 13 and Monday, Feb 14

3:00p until 11:00p

WHERE:

All Kings MA locations:

Kings, Back Bay: 50 Dalton St., Boston, MA 02115

Kings, Seaport: 60 Seaport Blvd Suite 225, Boston, MA 02210

Kings, Burlington: 52 Second Ave., Burlington, MA 01803

Kings, Dedham: 600 Legacy Place, Dedham, MA 02026

Kings, Lynnfield: 510 Market St., Lynnfield, MA 01940

For more information or to make reservations, please visit: https://www.kings-de.com.

