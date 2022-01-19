Arrigo Seeks to Expand Access to Jobs and Opportunities

Mayor Brian M. Arrigo announced the appointments of Maritsa Barros as the first Chief of Talent and Culture for the City of Revere and Claudia Correa as the new Director of Human Resources. Maritsa Barrospreviously served as Framingham’s inaugural Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer under the leadership of Mayor Yvonne Spicer. Claudia Correa has prior municipal experience in the City of Boston, where she served as Assistant Commissioner for the Inspectional Services Department and Mayor Walsh’s Community and Latino Liaison.

“Both Maritsa and Claudia’s commitment to proactively building and supporting equitable and diverse systems made them the most ideal candidates for the job,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “They both understand what it takes to build a welcoming and inclusive environment supported by policies and practices that truly reflect our community’s diversity. I know both Maritsa and Claudia will help improve diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives across the City.”

Barros earned a Doctorate in Education from Northeastern University with a concentration in organizational leadership. She also holds a Master’s degree in College Student Development, also from Northeastern, and a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth. Before serving as the Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer for the City of Framingham she worked at Lesley University in Cambridge, serving as Associate Diversity Officer and Executive Director of the Urban Scholars Initiative. From 2011 to 2013, Barros was Assistant Director of Admission and Multicultural Recruitment at Framingham State.

“I am proud to take on this role,” said Maritsa Barros. “I am excited to work with Mayor Arrigo – The work we seek to do is all about collaboration and working to bring more representation to the table across all facets and levels for the City of Revere.”

As Chief of Talent and Culture for the City of Revere, Barros will be the director and administrator of the Human Rights Commission. This newly created position will provide leadership and direction to foster a collaborative and inclusive culture in the City of Revere. The Chief of Talent & Culture will work with and report directly to the Mayor to help employees continually grow in their jobs, learn from the residents we serve, and provide the best services to the people of the City of Revere.

Claudia Correa moved to Revere in 1998 from Colombia. Years later she moved to East Boston to take a Mayor’s Liaison Position with the City of Boston. As Liaison, she worked closely with every City Department to help create programs and strategies to better serve residents and advised on best practices and innovations to better get services to the residents. She also helped create and implement policies and ordinances in partnership with residents, city departments and elected officials. In most recent years Claudia served as Inspectional Services Department Commissioners for the City of Boston, where she oversaw all the operations related to the Housing Division.

“I am super excited for this opportunity to serve the City – I hope to support and provide the best possible services to City of Revere employees, retirees and residents,” said Claudia Correa. “Our work is ever important as the role of government in these times continues to be a lifeline for so many.”

The Human Resource Director provides support and guidance as needed to the Human Resources staff, the Mayor, department heads and others on a variety of human resource related matters. The person in this position works under the general supervision of the Mayor with strict accordance with the Massachusetts General Laws, and the Revised Ordinances of the City of Revere. The Human Resource Director creates and enforces department rules, regulations, and policies to provide a suite of fair, consistent, and legally compliant human resource practices.