Saber Abougalala Recognized by Essex Media Group for Excellence

Local businessman and longtime Revere-resident Saber Abougalala has been recognized by Essex Media Group as one its “Persons of the Year” for his compassion and love of the community of Revere.

Abougalala, owner of the Good Diner on Broadway since 2009, has always been a man of the community, donating both time and resources whenever possible.

Since 2014, Saber Abougalala, along with his wife, Shiima, and their three children, Abdel, Adam and Hannah, have made the effort every November to deliver Thanksgiving meals to those less fortunate, donating meals with all the fixings to the First Congregational Church and Revere Senior Center. Each year Saber and his family have made the repeat effort, save for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abougalala told the Daily Item staff, “It was disappointing that we couldn’t give meals to them last year. I wish we could have done more…I love this community with all my heart.”

Saber, who first came to Massachusetts from Egypt in the early 1990s, got his start working in the food industry at a North End Pizza shop before moving to Revere and opening up the Good Diner.

The Good Diner is open seven days a week, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Information from The Daily Item was used to compile this story.