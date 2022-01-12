Morabito Fails to Secure Roll Call Vote on City-Wide Mask Mandate

Councillor-at-Large Steven Morabito said he was “disappointed” that most of his colleagues did not support his request for a roll call vote on a temporary city-wide indoor mask mandate to help slow the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Morabito said he was seeking “to make a rec-ommendation to ask the Board of Health to look into the implementation of an indoor mask mandate.”

When Morabito looked for a second for his motion and no one agreed to one, City Clerk and parliamentary expert Ashley Melnik did the right thing and moved on to the next item on the agenda.

“This motion was for an indoor mask mandate for shoppers in such businesses as a supermar-ket,” said Morabito. “It brings me great disap-pointment that my colleagues on the Council didn’t push for my motion. I think as city coun-cillors we have a duty to protect our residents, especially during the spike omicron cases.

“I just hope the Revere Board of Health takes the necessary action to protect our residents,” he concluded.

Morabito added that he was grateful to Coun-cillors Anthony Cogliandro and George Ro-tondo for voicing their support of his recom-mendation during the Council meeting.