City Commemorates MLK Jr. With Multi-Faceted Tribute

Mayor Brian M. Arrigo announced Revere will observe Martin Luther King Day with “A Tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.”, a multi-faceted presentation is a collaboration between Revere Public Schools and the City’s Human Rights Commission that will feature music, discussion, and dynamic performance.

“The work of our Human Rights Commission is rooted in celebrating and advancing the strength of our city’s diversity,” said Mayor Arrigo. “Through this coordinated city-wide effort we can use Martin Luther King’s legacy as an opportunity to lift the spirit of humanity across our city as we recognize the power of our differences in making progress for the future.”

The city-wide tribute will be streamed on RevereTV and online through YouTube and Facebook – Monday, January 17 at 6:00 pm. The program theme highlights Martin Luther King’s legacy and extraordinary contributions to the civil rights movement and the advancement of social justice and human rights.

Speakers include Mayor Brian Arrigo, Senator Lydia Edwards, Representative Jessica Giannino and Representative Jeffrey Turco. Revere High School Drama Club will recite Martin Luther King’s immortal “I Have A Dream” and “The Hill We Climb,” the poem recited at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration by Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman. Members of the Revere High School Equity Advisory Board will host a panel discussion focusing on the District’s equity work and how they are influenced by Dr. King’s history. The program will also include students from the Rumney Marsh Academy Music Ensemble performing the National Anthem, and fourth-graders from the Hill School will sing “Winter Song” by Sara Bareilles and Ingrid Michaelson.

For more information about the tribute and Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. please visit https://www.revere.org/boards-and-commissions/human-rights-commission.