On the Bright Side…..

The lengthening of the daylight hours is imperceptible at first.

The least amount of daylight occurred on December 22, clocking in at nine hours, seven minutes. But by the end of this week, January 8, we’ll have nine hours and 19 minutes of daylight, an increase of 12 minutes.

That may not seem like much, but it’s noticeable when we go outside to take our sunset photos and realize that the sun is setting later each and every day.

The trend toward longer days will begin to accelerate, so that on January 30, we’ll have exactly 10 hours of daylight.

Public health experts tell us that the next six weeks or so will be very difficult because of the impending widespread impact of COVID-19 thanks to the Omicron variant. But as our days get longer and we get to enjoy more daylight, at least we will have something to brighten — literally and figuratively — the dark days that lie ahead